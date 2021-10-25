Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

25 October 2021, 10:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Cabinet Minister has told LBC Christmas is safe, providing everyone plays their part, as he dismissed claims the country should move to Covid Plan B.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari whether he thinks Christmas is "safe".

He said: "I think it is as long as we do what we all need to do, everyone's got a role to play in this.

"We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can ensure that by getting out there and getting our vaccines.

Watch: 'Plan A is the right plan' insists Sajid Javid with cases 'set to plummet'

"There are still some five million people out there that haven't had a single dose of the vaccine and we need to basically tell them they need to do that, not just to protect themselves but to protect their loved ones, to do their bit, but also there's other sensible behaviours that we can all have over the next few months.

"It's getting darker, we can see it's getting colder, we will spend more time indoors, and so we should think about hand hygiene, about getting tested regularly, especially if you're going to meet your more vulnerable... perhaps an elderly relative or someone - so if we can do all that, I'm sure that we're going to have a great Christmas."

Read more: Covid cases 'could rapidly drop next month even without Plan B'

Downing Street has insisted there is still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B will only be activated if it comes under "significant pressure".

Plan B includes working-from-home guidance and the mandatory use of face masks.

Read more: Two million people in England to receive Covid booster jab invite from Monday

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that modelling seen by the Government predicts that there will be a rapid fall in infections within weeks without bringing in Plan B.

Mr Javid rejected Labour's call to move to Plan B now, adding: "The facts right now are that we don't think the data requires us to move to Plan B. I think it's right and proper that we set out what those contingency measures... what Plan B would look like and the criteria (on) whether we move or not, but, right here and now, it remains the right plan, but again, I couldn't appeal more strongly to people to play their part in Plan A, and top of the list, as I say, are the vaccines."

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower
The former LAS chief was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ex-London Ambulance chief admits LTNs have delayed 999 response times
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'

