Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

By EJ Ward

A Cabinet Minister has told LBC Christmas is safe, providing everyone plays their part, as he dismissed claims the country should move to Covid Plan B.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid was asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari whether he thinks Christmas is "safe".

He said: "I think it is as long as we do what we all need to do, everyone's got a role to play in this.

"We all want a fantastic Christmas and we can ensure that by getting out there and getting our vaccines.

"There are still some five million people out there that haven't had a single dose of the vaccine and we need to basically tell them they need to do that, not just to protect themselves but to protect their loved ones, to do their bit, but also there's other sensible behaviours that we can all have over the next few months.

"It's getting darker, we can see it's getting colder, we will spend more time indoors, and so we should think about hand hygiene, about getting tested regularly, especially if you're going to meet your more vulnerable... perhaps an elderly relative or someone - so if we can do all that, I'm sure that we're going to have a great Christmas."

Downing Street has insisted there is still spare capacity in the NHS and that Plan B will only be activated if it comes under "significant pressure".

Plan B includes working-from-home guidance and the mandatory use of face masks.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that modelling seen by the Government predicts that there will be a rapid fall in infections within weeks without bringing in Plan B.

Mr Javid rejected Labour's call to move to Plan B now, adding: "The facts right now are that we don't think the data requires us to move to Plan B. I think it's right and proper that we set out what those contingency measures... what Plan B would look like and the criteria (on) whether we move or not, but, right here and now, it remains the right plan, but again, I couldn't appeal more strongly to people to play their part in Plan A, and top of the list, as I say, are the vaccines."