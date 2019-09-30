Is Sajid Javid's Spending Spree The Return Of The Magic Money Tree?

30 September 2019, 08:36

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer whether his spending spree is the return of the Magic Money Tree.

Sajid Javid is to unveil a host of spending pledges at the Conservative Party Conference, with extra money for roads, buses and broadband.

When asked how he was going to pay for it, he told LBC: "Firstly, it's the strength of the underlying economy, which is very strong, especially when you've got full employment. We're one of the few countries in the industrialised world which has that.

"Secondly, it is the record low interest rates on government debt, where we can borrow today, as a government, for 30 years at negative interest rates in real-terms. And it's sensible to do that as long as we're investing that money sensibly in economic infrastructure, which is exactly what we're doing."

But Theo told him: "The Conservatives have said for the last nine years since you've been in government that you need to get the deficit down - that you couldn't borrow any more money.

"Now you're saying borrowing is ok. It seems almost like the return of the Magic Money Tree."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Death Needs To Be Discussed, Says Joan Bakewell After Show On Death Was Axed

Death Needs To Be Discussed, Says Joan Bakewell After Show On Death Was Axed

3 days ago

Cross Question With Iain Dale 25 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

4 days ago

Iain Dale was speaking to Dr David Starkey

Dr David Starkey's Brutal Analysis On Supreme Court Prorogation Ruling

4 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic"

James O'Brien Powerfully Hits Back At Listener Who Calls Him "Patronising" And "Sarcastic"
Man Who Sued Boris Johnson Is Facing Financial Ruin, He Tells LBC

Man Who Sued Boris Johnson Is Facing Financial Ruin, He Tells LBC

X Factor: Celebrity - Brendan Cole, Ricki Lake and Ben Foden among stars revealed for full-line up
Our undercover journalist explains how he investigated the people smugglers

"How I Infiltrated One Of The Biggest People Smuggling Rings In Northern France"