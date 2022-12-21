'You're making a 50k decision at 18!' Education secretary backs apprenticeships for stopping teens building big debts

By Madeleine Wilson

Having left school at age 16, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan tells Nick Ferrari she's an advocate for apprenticeships as you 'earn earlier' and 'avoid' accumulating debt.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she believes there is a need for more routes for apprenticeship schemes in the UK.

In response to a caller asking whether people should go to university, Ms Keegan told Nick that having left school at age 16, she supports apprenticeship routes as you "earn earlier" and "avoid" a big debt.

She told Nick: "Degree apprenticeships are a fantastic route and I think we need to make sure there is more of that on offer to more people.

"Of course, people want to go to university but you've got to make a conscious choice and the thing I always say to people is it's a big decision.

"It's a 50 grand decision you're making at 18."

She added: "So you really do have to think about it, and make sure what you're doing is leading you to where you want to go."

Read more: A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

It comes as four of the biggest teaching unions in England are balloting members to take part in possible industrial action over pay disputes, the National Education Union and NASUWT have said that the pay rise given in September of 5% on average is inadequate given rampant inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Read more: New winter of discontent: Waves of strikes to wreak havoc across UK as teachers and doctors among 2m walking out

Primary school teachers are set to strike on 10 January while secondary teachers will walk out on 11 January.