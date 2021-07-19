'Seriously?!' Rachel Johnson says PM and Chancellor should not be self-isolating

By EJ Ward

Rachel Johnson says the Prime Minister and Chancellor should not have to self-isolate as they are key workers.

"The two most important men in the country are in their rural retreats working from home, but they're both fitter than butcher's dogs."

"Seriously!?" Rachel Johnson asked.

Boris Johnson is spending so-called "freedom day" self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being "pinged" by NHS Test and Trace following contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Rachel said she understood the "cry of rage" that the PM and Chancellor were "invoking some VIP lane to fast track them out of having to self-isolate for ten days."

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also met Mr Javid on Friday, initially tried to get around the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office.

However, they were forced into a hasty U-turn amid widespread public anger at their "special treatment" while tens of thousands of people were being forced to miss work or school and stay home.

But, while Rachel said she could understand people's rage, Rachel pointed out "like NHS workers" the Prime Minister and the Chancellor "have quite important jobs."

Rachel told her LBC audience the senior government members should not have dropped the pilot but instead rolled it out to the whole country.