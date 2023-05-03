'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

3 May 2023, 13:55

Nick Ferrari presses Rachel Reeves on ULEZ

By Georgina Greer

Nick Ferarri questioned Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves on London's ULEZ expansion, asking four times whether she was in support of it.

Nick Ferrari questioned Rachel Reeves about ULEZ on Wednesday after a report from the Centre of Economics and Business revealed that the expansion of the scheme will cost the regional economy of London five hundred and thirty-eight million pounds per year.

Nick began asking: "Do you wholly and fully support the imposition of ULEZ across the whole of London at the end of August?"

Ms Reeves responded by emphasising that she is a "Leeds MP", saying: "We don't have that up here...so I'm not across all the ins and outs of the congestion charge in London."

READ MORE: 'Not all heroes wear capes': Anti-ULEZ activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras

Nick pushed back saying: "What do you need to know? It's an additional twelve pounds fifty per day for vehicles of a certain age. Broadly speaking, are you in support of such a measure?"

Ms Reeves answered: "We want to help people with the cost of living crisis, which is why one of the key pledges we're making in these council elections is to use that money from the windfall tax on the energy giants to freeze people's council tax this year."

She added: "My understanding is that in London there are also plans to help people to buy those more energy efficient low carbon vehicles, but I'm a Leeds MP and very focused on what is happening in my area."

'He just taxes poor people for being poor': Steve Norris blasts new ULEZ camera to Nick Ferrari

Nick responded, referring to the report from the Centre of Economics and Business, insisting: "As the Shadow Chancellor you must have a view, do you support the ULEZ expansion?"

READ MORE: Madeleine McCann’s parents are 'awaiting a breakthrough' as they share poem on anniversary of disappearance

Ms Reeves replied stating that "there is a difficult balancing act", and referred to Ella Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old girl who died in 2013 in south-east London as a result of air pollution.

She continued: "Anyone who spends a significant amount of time in London can tell that the air pollution is having an impact on all of our health, and so I do understand why we want to get to low carbon emissions."

Nick interrupted, asking for the fourth time: "So do you support it?"

Ms Reeves responded: "I absolutely understand it's expensive for a lot of people, which is why the Mayor of London is putting in a scrappage scheme to help people make the transition we need."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

Exclusive
The Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims people arriving in the UK on small boats have 'values at odds with our country'

Nick and Diane Abbot

Dianne Abbott should ‘leave Labour’ and join ‘Jeremy Corbyn’ demands Labour Against Antisemitism spokesperson

Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Exclusive
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets

Protesters mustn't glue themselves to tarmac, a top cop told LBC

'You’ll be leaving your fingerprints on the road': Top cop warns protesters who glue themselves to motorways

NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister

Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset

nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses

Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary

Exclusive
Lord Saatchi spoke with Nick Ferrari on negative advertising during election campaigns

'There is no such thing as truth in politics': Lord Saatchi highlights flaws in Labour's attack ads

Chris Philp refused to be drawn on the police response

'It's up to the police': Minister refuses to say whether five officers were needed to remove golliwogs from Essex pub

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

Nick Ferarri bans listener who defends Putin

'You're banned, stop listening now!': Nick Ferrari bans Putin supporting caller from his show
The row started after the Defence Secretary spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary accused of 'disdain' after war of words with Johnny Mercer on defence spending
Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace
MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/05 | Watch Again

37 mins ago

Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch Again

6 days ago

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

'I don't think there's any hierarchy in racism' says Shadow Chancellor after Diane Abbott's suspension

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy faces eight allegations against a school watchdog.

Teacher, 55, had sex in Travelodge with under-18 pupil and planned ‘hook ups on burner phone’ for nearly three years
King Charles speaking to royals fans next to union jack flags for the coronation in London

How to watch King Charles III's Coronation

Russia claims Putin has dodged as assassination attempt by Ukraine at the Kremlin

Putin targeted in Kremlin drone assassination attempt - but Ukraine denies fireball strike on Moscow
Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser

Moment PC leaves suspect in wheelchair after firing Taser during chase as officer denies unlawful gbh
'Not all heroes wear capes': Balaclava clad anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down controversial cameras

'Not all heroes wear capes': Anti-Ulez activists branded 'legends' after appearing to tear down cameras
Charles, William and Camilla all arrived to rehearse the coronation

Ready for a Coronation: Smiling Charles and William join Kate and Camilla for rehearsals at Westminster Abbey
David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect identified as dog breeder, 60, who posted tributes to the Queen after her death
King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/05 | Watch Again

Rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for the bank holiday weekend.

King Charles coronation weather forecast: Rain and thunderstorms predicted in disappointing outlook