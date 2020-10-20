'Smart motorways kill' widow of man killed on on road with no hard-shoulder tells LBC

20 October 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 10:09

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The widow of man who was killed when a lorry ploughed into his stranded car on a smart motorway has said the wrong person has been jailed, after the truck driver was given a 10-month long sentence.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Claire Mercer, who has led a prominent campaign against smart motorways, said her campaign was really "getting the message out there."

She said many drivers were not aware of the concept and they were brought in through the backdoor.

Now Claire is campaigning for a Judicial Review into the introduction of smart motorways.

Claire told LBC that "every single driver is capable of a few minutes of distraction that is why we had hard shoulders."

You can find more details about the campaign here.

Jason Mercer, 44, and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, died when a lorry driven by Prezemyslaw Szuba, 40, crashed into their vehicles, which had stopped on a stretch of the M1 without a hard shoulder after a "minor shunt".

Szuba was jailed on Monday at Sheffield Crown Court by a judge who compared motorway hard shoulders with lifeboats on ships, but added that Szuba had to take the major part of the blame for the crash.

Imposing the prison term for causing the deaths by careless driving, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: "Had there been a hard shoulder, or had the victims driven on for another mile to the refuge, this catastrophe would never have occurred."

But he added: "There must be no doubt, however, that the main cause of this fatal crash was your inattention to the road ahead of you."

Speaking outside court, Claire Mercer, said: "We don't believe the correct person is taking responsibility for this massive detrimental effect on ours and so many other people's lives.

"The events of June 7, 2019, would not have taken place if there had been a hard shoulder and Highways England was run with the correct priorities in mind - not concentrating on who wins the next big contract."

Referring to a national review of smart motorways, she said: "An agenda genuinely concerned with avoiding future deaths is not served by a pretend review and 18 compromises that wouldn't have saved any of 40-plus people killed by smart motorways, or by jailing the wrong person."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues

Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues
Adrian was diagnosed with stage 4 Bowel cancer in July 2018 age 44

'It's terminal again' - Cancer patient says after lifesaving operation was cancelled due to Covid
Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief
The education expert warned white working-class boys were at risk

Education is becoming 'feminised' putting men off becoming teachers
'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call
NUS questions legality of plan for pre-Christmas Covid lockdown for English universities

NUS questions legality of pre-Christmas Covid lockdown plan for English universities

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

3 days ago

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

4 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC BREAKING

Sadiq Khan calls for 10pm curfew to be scrapped in London ‘immediately’
Greater Manchester is facing being put into Tier 3

Midday deadline passes with Greater Manchester now facing Tier 3 covid rules
The couple were spotted taking wedding pictures on train tracks

Couple criticised over 'plain stupidity' of posing for wedding pics on train tracks
Officials said that human challenge trials offer the chance to speed up vaccine development

‘Human challenge’ study will see patients infected with covid-19 for vaccine research
Codebreaking equipment used during World War II at the wartime intelligence centre at Bletchley Park (file image)

History of GCHQ laid bare 'warts and all' in new official book
Greater Manchester faces being placed into Tier 3 of lockdown

Andy Burnham criticises midday ultimatum for Tier 3 in Greater Manchester
Jeff Bridges announced he has cancer on his twitter

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges reveals lymphoma diagnosis

Passengers at some Heathrow terminals will be offered the £80 test

Heathrow passengers offered rapid covid test at check-in for £80
The caller's answer even seemed to surprise James

'Complete non-compliance' is cause of high Covid levels in Oldham, caller tells LBC
The official human rights watchdog has issued a warning over covid

Covid affects young, old and ethnic minorities, warns human rights watchdog