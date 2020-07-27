Spain quarantine: Simon Calder reveals your rights if you have a holiday planned

Simon Calder revealed whether people will be able to get their money back if they don't want to go on holiday to Spain after the government removed them from the "travel corridor" list

Any traveller returning from any part of Spain will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon returning due to a coronavirus outbreak, while the Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to the Spanish mainland.

Nick Ferrari wanted to know if people could get their money back if they chose not to travel. And the Independent's Travel Editor revealed a very mixed picture.

Tui

"They were very quick to say they understood people may not want to spend two weeks in quarantine, so therefore, if you are booked in the next two weeks, they will give you a full refund.

"At the end of this month, they will tell you what they are doing after that.

"However, if you do want to go to the islands - the Balearics or the Canaries - they are happy to take you. Your insurance will still be valid and you'll just have to accommodate the quarantine."

Three women relax on the beach in Spain. Picture: PA

Jet2

"The UK's second-biggest holiday company has been doing something really surprising. They've said that if you're going to the islands, your trip is still going and if you choose not to go, that's your problem.

"And by the way, we're also going to be running holidays, against Foreign Office advice, to places like Benidorm and the Costa Del Sol. If you want to sign up for those, then fine, but your insurance won't be valid."

British Airways and EasyJet

"They say you can have a voucher or re-book for another time, but you're certainly not getting your money back."

RyanAir

They are saying 'Use it or lose it. Your seat is there, if you don't want to use it, then that's just tough, we're keeping your money.'"