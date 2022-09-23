Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

23 September 2022, 13:28

By Maddie Wilson

ITN's Former Editor in Chief, Stewart Purvis says that the Palace will regret funeral footage veto saying it is "in principle wrong"

Prior to Queen Elizabeths funeral, the Palace was given the right to request that particular pieces of footage from the services at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle were not used again by news broadcasters.

BBC, ITV News and Sky News were sent footage timestamps they wanted to exclude from future news broadcasts and online usage. As a result, five short clips were removed from circulation.

Former ITN, Editor in Chief Stewart Purvis, told Nick Ferrari that: "There will have been discussions before hand about where camera's are positioned and what kind of shots they would get."

Stewart added: "What I am shocked about is the idea that there was a live broadcast and that the palace has managed to achieve an editing facility which broadcasters will not show again shots they have already shown."

The British broadcaster revealed to Nick that in his previous work dealing with "overseas broadcasters", if this were to happen they would say "You must be joking!".

Nick asked: "What’s troubling you Stewart, is it a precedent that could be set?"

He replied: "Once it’s been transmitted, once we recorded in our own homes and our own video recorders and suddenly we’re being told that certain sequences didn't happen, we can't show them again and it’s just unrealistic."

"There’s no other way of interpreting that than effectively not censorship but basically self censorship".

"It was wonderful coverage and I think the Palace will reflect that they have made a mistake."

READ MORE: King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Scrapping cap on bankers' bonuses will 'alienate' people and not help Tories get re-elected, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Lord Burns on the UK recession.

'They're really pulling in opposite directions', says former chief economic advisor over govt row with Bank of England

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex

winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise

banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation argues columnist

The nation should 'go broke' on King Charles' Coronation, argues columnist

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport

'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals

Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

'Many' benefits of Brexit - including removing bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson said if people visit Rwanda they would see it is "going places"

'You'd change your mind about Rwanda if you visited': Boris defends controversial plan

The Prime Minister was grilled by Nick Ferrari on the last day of the Nato summit

Watch in Full: Nick Ferrari grills Boris Johnson

The PM defended sending billions in support to Ukraine during the cost-of-living crisis

PM defends Ukraine aid in cost of living crisis as he's grilled over '£150k treehouse'

'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

Ben Wallace said Putin was a 'lunatic'

Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

2 days ago

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth

Boy, 15, arrested in connection with murder of schoolboy, 15, in Huddersfield

The chancellor has announced the rise in alcohol duty will be scrapped

Kwarteng scraps rise in alcohol duty with punters saving 7p on a pint and 38p on a bottle of wine
The value of the pound has dropped following the emergency budget.

Pound plummets to 37-year low after Kwarteng unveils 'growth plan' for economy

Dame Hillary Mantel is best known for her Wolf Hall Trilogy, the last book in the Trilogy was published in 2020 to critical acclaim.

Wolf Hall author Dame Hillary Mantel dies 'suddenly yet peacefully' aged 70

Peter Falconio was shot dead 21 years ago, aged 28.

New lead in hunt for body of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio

Biden looks confused as he tries to make his way off stage

Joe Biden appears to get 'lost' as he attempts to walk off stage after UN speech

Kwasi Kwarteng announced the cuts in the Commons

Higher rate of income tax axed for top earners and 1p cut for all amid biggest tax cuts since 1972
The former owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, helped evacuate Britons captured in Ukraine using his luxury jet.

Roman Abramovich evacuated British POWs freed from Russia on his luxury jet

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Harry refused to have dinner with William and Charles after the King stopped Meghan from joining them in Balmoral on the day the Queen died

Harry 'snubbed dinner with Charles and William the day Queen died after Meghan was banned from joining'