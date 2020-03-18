Nick Ferrari's forensically confronts business secretary over £350bn rescue package

18 March 2020, 08:31 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 08:36

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari challenges business secretary over the £350 billion package to support businesses and households during the crisis.

Nick challenged Alok Sharma MP on the Chancellor's announcement on Tuesday that homeowners will get a three month mortgage holiday during the pandemic, but did not provide any support for renters.

Mr Sharma acknowledged that the renting sector will be worried during this uncertain time: "That is why the housing secretary will be coming forward very shortly and setting out a statement of how we will support people who are renters."

Mr Sharma said he's been having regular conversations with ministers, business representatives and companies and the government is working "at pace" to see how they can support those "who are in employment and may be facing short term dislocation."

The government announced a £350 billion rescue package for businesses and households
The government announced a £350 billion rescue package for businesses and households. Picture: PA

Nick asked if any more money will be made available after the initial £350 billion and Mr Sharma said "we will do whatever it takes. It's about protecting the lives of British people."

"Do you think it'll cost as much as bailing out the banks 12 years ago, that was £500 billion to bail out the banks," Nick referred to the financial crash of 2018, "now we've got virtually people dying in the streets. Surely we can do better than £350 billion."

He asked the business secretary what was more important: banks or peoples' health.

"What is important is that we support businesses and the package that you heard yesterday was about protecting peoples' jobs and that is what we're responding to," Mr Sharma said, confirming measures have been "positively received" by bodies such as the Chambers of Commerce.

"We understand that we need to stand and be ready to do more and that is precisely what we'll do."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch: Viral video creator explains government's coronavirus strategy

Watch: Government's Covid-19 strategy simplified by viral videomaker

2 days ago

Coronavirus: "We need clarity on a daily basis" says Shadow Health Secretary

Coronavirus: "We need clarity on a daily basis" says Shadow Health Secretary

3 days ago

Iain Dale heard a fascinating account from an infectious diseases expert

Infectious disease expert: UK trying to minimise impact, not stop spread of coronavirus

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: London Ambulance chief pleas public to help by calling only if necessary

Coronavirus: London Ambulance chief pleas public to help by calling only if necessary

Coronavirus: Filming of EastEnders suspended until further notice

Coronavirus: Chelsea open club hotel to NHS staff during crisis

How did the coronavirus start? Scientists tackle the conspiracy theories