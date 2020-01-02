Nick Ferrari taste-tests the new Gregg's vegan steak bake

2 January 2020, 08:23

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari tried the new meat-free version of Gregg's steak bake.

The high street chain's meat-free sausage roll was one of the most popular snack foods of 2019, with so many people wanting to try them that many stores ran out upon launch.

The Greggs vegan steak bake hits the shelves just in time for Veganuary, as hundreds of thousands of people pledge to have a meatless month.

With the launch of a meat-free version of the popular steak bake, Nick Ferrari had a taste.

Nick Ferrari had a try of the new vegan steak bake
Nick Ferrari had a try of the new vegan steak bake. Picture: PA / LBC

After hearing from a series of commuters who praised the taste of the product, Nick gave it a try.

Afterwards, he said: "Look, I'm going to be honest with you. I don't like a steak bake at the best of times. And this is absolutely the same.

"It is not the sort of product I would eat. It doesn't quite taste the same.

"But it's perfectly edible at £1.55."

After the break, he added: "It's got an aftertaste, I can't get rid of it.

"I was being polite earlier - it's horrible! It's not for me. Bring on the avocados."

Watch the taste test at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

9 days ago

Graham Stringer talking to Iain Dale

Voting against the Brexit deal is 'putting two fingers up to Labour Leave voters'

14 days ago

Iain Dale

Donald Trump's only crime was 'beating Hillary Clinton', Former Trump strategist

14 days ago

LBC Latest

Diane Abbott should be Labour leader, insists caller

Diane Abbott should be Labour leader, insists caller

Australian firefighter explains the extent of the "devastating" bushfires

Australian firefighter explains the "devastating" extent of the bushfires
James O'Brien had tough questions for this caller on climate change

James O'Brien schools caller who says climate change isn't man-made

Australia wildfires: Scott Morrison told to 'p*** off' by angry residents