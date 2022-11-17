With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'

17 November 2022, 11:30

By Grace Parsons

With the financial statement looming, this LBC caller tells Nick Ferrari: 'I'm done. I've got no more spare cash.'

The Chancellor is set to unveil a package of tax rises and spending cuts in his Autumn Statement as he aims to stabilise the economy and calm financial markets.

The LBC caller and new father told Nick Ferrari: "I earn a good wage but with my mortgage, bills, and petrol going up ... I'm done. I've got no more spare cash."

With councils set to be given the power to raise their own tax rates, the caller, who works in security, said: "I've got £100 left each month, they're on about putting council tax up in April, where do I get the money?"

The forecasted rise in council tax is a bid to fill gaps in funding for local services.

READ MORE: Autumn statement live: Hunt to unveil brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts to curb Britain’s spiralling debts

The caller shared: "I served this country, I was in the military ... I stepped up when needed to. But we've got politicians who don't care, they're not stepping up, they're not thinking long term."

Further uproar has been caused this morning thanks to an investigation led by the Telegraph.

This inquiry found that £14bn of taxpayers’ money had been spent since the start of last year on badly-managed infrastructure projects that were either changed or delayed, fraudulent Covid support, and inadequate PPE, as well as items including £6,000 spent on a villa in Italy.

The new father questioned: "Do I just stop sleeping, is that what the government want?"

"I can't do anymore overtime, I started at three this morning and I'm going to finish about nine tonight ... but at the end of the month I've still got no money left," the veteran told Nick.

READ MORE: Billions lost on wasteful Whitehall projects and spending 'on luxury villa and vegan ice cream'

