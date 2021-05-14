Exclusive

Met Commissioner admits the streets of London 'are not safe for everyone all of the time'

14 May 2021, 09:04 | Updated: 14 May 2021, 11:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment the Met Police Commissioner reacted to Sadiq Kahn's comments that London's streets aren't safe for women and girls.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty in the wake of the Sarah Everard case, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he did not think London's streets were safe "for women or girls."

Challenging the Commissioner Nick Ferrari asked Dame Cressida Dick if the Mayor was right.

Commissioner Dick said she had made dealing with violence against women and girls a priority.

"I care deeply about this."

Read more: London's streets are not safe 'for women or for girls', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Nick again asked if she thought the Mayor was right, which led to the Commissioner saying she understood that "many women feel fearful."

Again Nick asked if the Mayor was right.

"I think there's far too much of this, of course, there is, there's far too much violence against women and girls."

She said she would like London's streets to be "very much safer."

"The streets are not completely safe for everybody all of the time," the Commissioner said.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

LBC

Vaccine minister tells LBC all four tests must be met for June 21 lockdown easing
The Commissioner set out the focus for her officers as the nation unlocks

Met Police chief says force will 'focus' on bars and restaurants from Monday
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods have 'made it harder' for police to respond to emergencies
maddie

Detectives will stay on Madeleine McCann case 'until there is nothing left'
Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions | Watch Live from 8AM

Call The Commissioner | Watch Again

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Caller challenges Israeli Ambassador over Palestinian family's 'inexcusable treatment'

Just now

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

Officers are 'society's punchbags' due to changing Covid laws, says Police Federation chair

13 hours ago

Tzipi Hotovely refuted allegations that Israel is an apartheid state

Israeli ambassador brands accusations of country as apartheid state the 'biggest lie'

14 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Residents in Bolton have been asked to be extra vigilant as the Indian variant spreads

Indian variant: How many cases are in the UK? Is it more dangerous?
Prince Harry has said he wants to "break the cycle" of the "pain and suffering" of his upbringing

Prince Harry says being a Royal was like 'being in a zoo'

Four people have been charged with right-wing terrorism offences

Four charged with right-wing terror offences

Metropolitan Police officers make an arrest (stock photo)

The challenges faced by the Met Police's Violence Suppression Unit
Jordan Banks' heartbroken dad has revealed his selfless little boy will save the lives of three children as he was an organ donor.

Boy, 9, who died in Blackpool lightning strike will save 3 lives by being an organ donor
The US has eased mask-wearing guidance for those who are fully vaccinated

US eases mask wearing guidance for vaccinated Americans

The plans for voter ID were included in the Queen's Speech

PM urged to rethink voter ID policy: ‘A sledgehammer to political engagement’
The Child Safeguarding Review Panel said it received notifications of 482 serious incidents relating to 514 children

Government urged to protect children by keeping schools open in any future lockdowns
'14 dead and it's only May', Nick Ferrari grills Met Police Commissioner on violent crime

'It's too grand a gesture to delay roadmap for Indian Covid variant,' says top physician
Matt Hancock has addressed mounting concern over the Indian coronavirus variant

Hancock says he ‘will not hesitate to take further action’ as Indian variant cases surge