Exclusive

Met Commissioner admits the streets of London 'are not safe for everyone all of the time'

By EJ Ward

This is the moment the Met Police Commissioner reacted to Sadiq Kahn's comments that London's streets aren't safe for women and girls.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty in the wake of the Sarah Everard case, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he did not think London's streets were safe "for women or girls."

Challenging the Commissioner Nick Ferrari asked Dame Cressida Dick if the Mayor was right.

Commissioner Dick said she had made dealing with violence against women and girls a priority.

"I care deeply about this."

Nick again asked if she thought the Mayor was right, which led to the Commissioner saying she understood that "many women feel fearful."

Again Nick asked if the Mayor was right.

"I think there's far too much of this, of course, there is, there's far too much violence against women and girls."

She said she would like London's streets to be "very much safer."

"The streets are not completely safe for everybody all of the time," the Commissioner said.