'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK

By Hannah Holland

This disheartened Tory voter, Charlie from Gillingham, revealed to Nick Ferrari that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget will "drain the veins out of the UK".

“It’s the end Nick, for me", Charlie admitted.

A decision prompted by the Chancellor’s budget announcement on Thursday, Charlie said: “I’m going to move my two companies out of the UK. He’s crushed it, he’s draining the veins out of the UK.”

Jeremy Hunt's budget will see millions of people paying higher taxes.

The security company owner, who employs 25 people continued: “He’s just going to suck the life out of everyone that works for me in the UK.

“The amount of tax we already pay compared to what we’re going to pay. It’s just going to be phenomenal, it’s going to be uneconomical for us to do it here.”

READ MORE: Marr: Sunak and Hunt's tricky accounting means it may fall to Labour to impose spending cuts

READ MORE: 'We all want lower taxes but sound money matters even more': Hunt insists Autumn Statement is a Conservative one

Disclosing he will be relocating to the Middle East, Charlie added: “It was on my mind probably from the way Truss’ plan was happening and you knew it was just going to rebound from what she put in place.”

After revealing he had been a Conservative voter in the past, Nick posed whether Charlie would vote for the party again.

“No”, he swiftly responded.

He went on to support his statement: “They’ve lost the plot.”

Nick said: “You’re a classic Conservative aren’t you? You’re out in one of the Home Counties, you put in a shift, you’ve striven, you’ve built up companies, you’re employing people and now you’ve just had enough with them.”

“Yeah - it’s done. They’re no longer my party. I don’t have a party that I’m affiliated to anymore”, Charlie replied.

“Nothing they could do to change that, Charlie?”, Nick asked.

“No, the thing is - they think they’re right, they’re always going to think they’re right and they’ve lost a lot of supporters, I can assure you, from what they’ve just done yesterday”, the anguished caller concluded.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis warns Brits in ‘squeezed middle’ face 41% rise on energy bills next winter