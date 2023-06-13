'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

Nick Ferrari condemns the 'chaos and confusion' caused by the Tories

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Following a daily record of Channel crossings for 2023 on Sunday, Nick Ferrari remarked that after all the disagreements over how to house migrants, the Conservatives do not appear to have found a solution.

"Just pause and think for a moment, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast said.

"All the fights the Conservatives had on whether these barges are right or whether these barges are wrong that they're trying to moor in Dorset and elsewhere, seeing as they allow for between 450 and 500 individuals, the people who arrived here on the weekend are more than you could house on one barge", he explained.

"We haven't actually got one of those barges in operation yet, meanwhile the number of people waiting for their claims to process soars above the 170,000 mark", he pointed out.

"Everywhere you look in this, it is utter chaos, crisis and confusion, and a solution appears there none", Nick added.

Nick's comments came as 616 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday, marking a new daily record, and figures from the Office for National Statistics last month revealed net migration soared to the highest level on record of 606,000 in 2022.

Officials from the Royal Docks have also confirmed that plans to house migrants on a barge near London Mayor Sadiq Khan's office have been scrapped.

Conservative MP for South Dorset, Richard Drax, has criticised Rishi Sunak's migration plans as being a "quasi-prison" and "the wrong idea".