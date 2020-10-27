Tory MP who signed letter demanding lockdown exit plans wants to "keep PM honest"

27 October 2020, 09:52

By Fiona Jones

Simon Fell was one of the 55 Tory MPs to sign a letter demanding a "clear roadmap" out of lockdown - he told LBC the move is about "keeping the Prime Minister honest" and ensuring he fulfils his promises for the North.

MP for Barrow and Furness Simon Fell is one of the 55 Conservative MPs to sign a letter demanding the Prime Minister to provide a "clear road-map" out of lockdown.

As Warrington is the latest in a string of northern town to enter the toughest Covid restrictions, eight million people face living under Tier Three measures by the end of the week.

LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke to business minister Nadhim Zahawi earlier in the breakfast programme and he said there will be a 28 day review for each area put into the top restriction level.

Mr Fell said, "This is about creating a roadmap and we know about this review process, but if we look across the North in particular, we've seen places that have been stuck in this position for a long time. What we need to see is what steps we need and they might have to be tailored to start getting them out of there."

He told Nick the group of signatories "very supportive of Boris" and recognise that he "won the North because he tapped into something".

The letter is about "keeping the Prime Minister and No10 honest" and making sure he can deliver on his promises.

The MP told Nick that in his own constituency is part in Tier One and Tier Two and it "looks like the measures are working for us" - but in other areas that is "not so clear."

Mr Fell said the Government needs to look at a "far more granular approach for the North", with set short-term targets that the area must hit weekly, for example.

"At the moment, this is creating a really unhelpful narrative for us and this is really hurting our communities," Mr Fell said, stating that he still supports the three tier lockdown system over a national lockdown which would be "devastating for the economy as a whole."

Nick asked whether the North is becoming disenchanted with the Conservatives due to the Government's pandemic handling, after the December election saw around one million habitual Labour voters cast aside their political hue in favour of Boris Johnson.

"I think they want to think us putting our money where our mouth is," Mr Fell said, acknowledging that the new Town Deal announced by the Government today will give his town a regeneration.

He admitted he did not think this was enough to keep his constituency supporting the Tories: "The clear message from my voters to me was they leant me their vote.

"It's about showing we understand the North, and we understand communities like mine have felt left behind - not just for four years but for 40 years.

"We need to start levelling up and what that means is putting the infrastructure in there so that our communities can stand on their own two feet and thrive."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi: "How will areas exit restrictions?"

Nick Ferrari challenges minister: 'How will areas exit restrictions?'
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Trick or treating 'sadly' forbidden this Halloween in Tier 3 areas, minister tells LBC
Racism row: Callers debate whether 'offensive words' can be used 'in context'

Callers debate whether 'offensive words' around can be used to talk about race 'in context'
Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"

Matt Hancock tells LBC Test and Trace chiefs "need our thanks"
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Matt Hancock tells LBC it's 'right' the public stepped in to help over school meals
Shadow Chancellor challenged on Labour's 'circuit break' lockdown plan

Shadow Chancellor challenged on Labour's 'circuit break' lockdown plan

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

4 days ago

Iain Dale confronted Brandon Lewis on the government's rejection of free school meals

'Children will be hungry': Minister confronted on rejection of free school meals

5 days ago

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Black people are nearly nine times more likely to face stop and search by police (file image)

Black people nine times more likely to be stopped and searched, official statistics show
Coronavirus deaths have risen for the sixth week (file image)

Number of deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales rises for sixth consecutive week
File photo: Doreen Lawrence introduces Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer during a Q&A session

'Decades of discrimination' led to BAME Covid inequality, report finds
File photo: Cars queue in a long traffic jam on Knightsbridge in London

Thousands of Covid-19 deaths could be linked to air pollution
Sir Keir Starmer has been involved in a crash which resulted in a cyclist being hospitalised

Sir Keir Starmer involved in car accident with cyclist

Tory MPs are demanding a "roadmap out of lockdown" as more of the north continues to be placed under restrictions

Tory MPs demand ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ as Nottingham enters Tier 3
The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is showing a "strong immunity response" in the elderly

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'showing strong immune response'

Peers are gearing up to remove contentious parts of the UK Internal Market Bill

House of Lords preparing to remove controversial parts of Brexit Bill
James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again

James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again
Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy