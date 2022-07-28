Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

28 July 2022, 10:36 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 12:20

By Seán Hickey

Tonight Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak go head to head in the first Tory leadership hustings live on LBC. The Conservative party co-chair joined Nick Ferrari to look ahead to the debate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari is joined tonight from Leeds by the former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for an LBC exclusive leadership hustings.

The Conservative party membership are gearing up to vote on the new party leader and Prime Minister as the race has been narrowed down to the final two.

Andrew Stephenson told Nick that there have been twelve hustings organised, with tonight's LBC exclusive in Leeds being the first.

"What do you sense might come up tonight?" Nick asked. The party co-chair noted there are a "huge range of issues being discussed by party members at the moment" and predicted tonight's hustings to be a vibrant and enlightening debate.

Read more: 'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

Read more: Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Nick pointed out the weight of responsibility on Conservative members with electing a new Prime Minister. "How importantly do they take their duties," he wondered.

Mr Stephenson assured LBC listeners that it is "hugely important" to Tory members to vote for the best candidate, adding that "a lot of members are undecided" and the hustings circuit will clear this up.

"We're going to have a really good attendance tonight, a real diverse audience and i'm looking forward to hearing the questions myself."

Nick asked the party co-chair how it should be decided who is to go first in tonight's debate.

Mr Stephenson flipped a coin.

"It has come up tails, so that is Rishi Sunak going first this evening!"

Watch LBC's Tory leadership hustings tonight from 7pm on Global Player.

