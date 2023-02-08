New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy

8 February 2023, 09:26

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

New Tory Chairman defends the decision to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy.

New Conservative chairman Greg Hands was pressed by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC on whether he agreed with previous remarks by new deputy chairman Lee Anderson.

Mr Anderson has been the member for Ashfield since 2019. He was nicknamed "30p Lee" by fellow backbenchers for his spendthrift advice during the cost of living crisis.

Anderson's promotion came as Rishi Sunak sought to give his government a facelift, creating four new government departments and replacing ex-party chairman Nadhim Zahawi with Greg Hands.

Mr Anderson has previously suggested people in the UK use food banks because they "cannot cook properly" and "cannot budget", with other outspoken remarks including that "nuisance" council tenants should be forced to live in tents.

Watch: Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak's 'kerfuffle reshuffle' will cause a lot of commotion for little tangible change

Read more: Rishi Sunak appoints firebrand Red Wall MP Lee Anderson deputy party chairman in mini-reshuffle

Just last week Mr Anderson compared the government to the "band on the Titanic" in a heated WhatsApp exchange about small boat crossings.

Mr Hands declined to say whether he backed some of Mr Anderson's past comments, but told LBC he had not "studied every single pronouncement made by Conservative backbenchers".

He said he would not comment on things that had been said in the past, but was looking forward to working with Mr Anderson.

Asked if he or the party endorsed those various views, he said: "In terms of things that may or may not have been said in the past, I'm don't have encyclopaedic knowledge of what everybody has ever said in the past."

Business Secretary Grant Shapps will now be Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, while ex-international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch will now lead a larger Department for Business and Trade.

Ex-Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan moves from her current role to a new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. Lucy Frazer joins the Cabinet with the culture brief.

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids

The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists

Exclusive
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday

‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits

HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

