Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says

19 May 2021, 10:54

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Education minister Gillian Keegan has suggested the green list of countries where people can take overseas holidays may be expanded next month.

Ms Keegan said there would probably be an announcement "a week or two before" the next stage of the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"As we get to the next stage of the unlocking - June 21 - I think people are hoping there are more countries on the green list but right now there are only 12 on the green list and they are the only ones you can go on holiday to," she told LBC's, Nick Ferrari.

People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased.

There are green, amber and red lists for international travel, but politicians have offered differing advice over where the public are permitted to travel abroad.

To complicate things further, the European Union's likely to confirm today that tourists from the UK can travel quarantine free if they're fully vaccinated.

Green list countries mean travellers returning from a country or territory on that list will not need to quarantine, and will only be required to take one post-arrival coronavirus test.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid
The doctor was speaking to LBC after comments made by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Refusing the Covid jab is not the same as drink driving, doctor tells LBC
SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers again

SAGE's chief pandemic modeller says no to hugging strangers

The caller was speaking to LBC after the incident at the weekend

'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Live from 8pm

1 hour ago

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

15 hours ago

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

'You need your head read': Iain Dale's strong message to Covid anti-vaxxers

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family of Daniel Morgan have reacted with fury to Home Secretary Priti Patel's intervention.

Daniel Morgan: Fury as Priti Patel intervenes to delay report into 'corrupt' murder probe
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their third wedding anniversary

Harry and Meghan celebrate wedding anniversary as four in 10 think they should lose titles
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting a baby

Princess Beatrice pregnant with first child, Buckingham Palace announces
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin was attacked on Sunday afternoon

Two men charged after rabbi attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell
Comments from government ministers have led to confusion about holidays abroad to amber list countries.

Travel confusion: Can I go on holiday abroad? Where can I travel to from the UK?
A report has found that the Government were underprepared for a pandemic

Government was underprepared for a pandemic, report finds

Child poverty is on the increase in the UK, once housing costs are taken into consideration

More than half of children in parts of UK living in poverty, report says
The Biden administration has urged Israel to wind down operations in Gaza.

Biden urges Israel to wind down Gaza offensive as international pressure grows
James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant

James O'Brien: Government guilty of 'evading responsibility' on Indian Covid variant
The cladding scandal has caused serious issues for leaseholders

Residents stuck in ‘unsellable’ flats months after having Grenfell-style cladding removed