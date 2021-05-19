Additional 'green list' countries could be announced from early June, minister says

By EJ Ward

Education minister Gillian Keegan has suggested the green list of countries where people can take overseas holidays may be expanded next month.

Ms Keegan said there would probably be an announcement "a week or two before" the next stage of the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"As we get to the next stage of the unlocking - June 21 - I think people are hoping there are more countries on the green list but right now there are only 12 on the green list and they are the only ones you can go on holiday to," she told LBC's, Nick Ferrari.

People in England, Scotland and Wales are able to travel overseas on holiday to a limited number of destinations after restrictions were eased.

There are green, amber and red lists for international travel, but politicians have offered differing advice over where the public are permitted to travel abroad.

To complicate things further, the European Union's likely to confirm today that tourists from the UK can travel quarantine free if they're fully vaccinated.

Green list countries mean travellers returning from a country or territory on that list will not need to quarantine, and will only be required to take one post-arrival coronavirus test.