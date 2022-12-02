'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

2 December 2022, 11:29

Harry and Meghan's documentary is 'total hypocrisy bordering on treason', this caller declares.

Tanya in East Horsely, said told Nick Ferrari: “I think the whole thing is total hypocrisy.

“Harry and Meghan left the UK because they didn’t want to be in the limelight, they didn't want the press.”

“They wanted to bring up their children as normal human beings, and now all they've done is caught the press, being in front of the press and the television!” she raged.

Tanya felt that the Sussexes are not doing this for the money, but rather acting out of “pure spite”.

The trailer for Harry and Meghan’s docu-series was dropped by Netflix yesterday during the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour in Boston.

It comes in the middle of a royal race row in which Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William's godmother, repeatedly asked black charity boss Ngozi Fulani about where she “really came from”.

The call generated a discussion online about whether or not the documentary could realistically be viewed as an act of "treason."

