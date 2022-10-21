Ed Davey slams the idea of Liz Truss pocketing an annual allowance of £115,000

21 October 2022, 07:58

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Lib Dem leader slams the idea of Truss pocketing £115,000 a year saying most people have to work a lifetime to get a pension, not just a few weeks.

Sir Ed Davey told LBC that Liz Truss should not get the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

She lasted just a brief six weeks as PM. But even with that short period in office, she may have attained a lifetime of financial perks offered to former British leaders.

Truss resigned on Thursday after a troubled time in office
Truss resigned on Thursday after a troubled time in office. Picture: Getty

Truss resigned Thursday after a tumultuous 45 days in office, including an economic crisis spurred by a series of policy reversals made by her government.

When Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC asked the Lib Dem leader if she deserved the payment, Sir Ed said: "No. Most people have to work at least 35 years to get a full state pension.

"I think working 45 days shouldn't give you a pension that is many many times what ordinary people out there get after a lifetime of work"

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

Truss, speaking outside Downing Street Thursday, said she was not able to deliver the mandate that she was elected on and would leave the role after her successor is chosen in a party leadership contest. She added that the process will conclude within a week.

The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former prime ministers in their public duties after they leave office.

Former prime ministers are entitled to claim for necessary office and secretarial costs arising from their special position in public life. In 2020-21 John Major and Tony Blair claimed the maximum allowance; Gordon Brown claimed £114,712; David Cameron claimed £113,423 and Theresa May £57,832.

Truss may also be entitled to a personal pension through the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund. The amount varies, but the cost has been based on half their annual salary at the time they leave office.

