“I’m Livid!” Two Ukippers Clash Over Tommy Robinson Appointment

23 November 2018, 11:35

Two Ukip members have clashed on LBC over the party leader’s decision to appoint Tommy Robinson as his advisor.

Gerard Batten announced on Thursday that the controversial campaigner would advise on grooming gangs and prison reform.

The appointment has sparked fury from some within the party, including Nigel Farage.

Speaking on LBC, the former Ukip leader said he was “appalled” and called for Mr Batten to be removed as leader.

Martin from Harrogate agreed. He phoned Nick Ferrari because he was “extremely angry”.

Two Ukippers clashed over the appointment of Tommy Robinson. Picture: PA/LBC

“I’m livid,” the Ukip member said on Friday morning.

But, the news was welcomed by fellow Ukipper Ben, a 21-year-old from Teddington.

“It’s brilliant news,” he said.

The pair proceeded to clash over the decision - with Martin adding: “We need to try and unite this country not divide it.”

