Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

21 April 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 10:40

Johnny Mercer aims to end veteran homelessness

By Alice Bourne

Johnny Mercer has told LBC that if veterans are homeless by the end of the year, he wants to find out 'why' as he unveils his new policy to target veteran homelessness.

Plymouth Moor MP Johnny Mercer told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that if his £8 million allocation of funds to tackle veteran homelessness does not eradicate the problem by the end of the year he would ‘want to know why.’

£8.55 million funding has been announced for more than 900 veteran-supported housing units with specialist help for former armed forces personnel.

The Minister said: “Veterans are generally underrepresented in the homeless population, the last study had it at two percent.”

He estimated the number of homeless in “the low thousands” but said: “We’ll only really know when we start putting these pathways in place.”

READ MORE: Dominic Raab vows to 'fight to the death' over bullying claims as Rishi Sunak 'agonises' over decision

Nick then asked: “What gives you the confidence this problem will be solved by the end of the year.”

Johnny Mercer answered: “Because there’s a lot of provision in this space already.. the idea that there is no veterans care in this country is not correct.”

He said: “The challenge has always been organising and collaborating that provision to make sure that irrespective of your background and your circumstance you can access this care.

The policy also puts in place a bespoke homelessness pathway, called Op FORTITUDE - similar to Op COURAGE for Mental Health care, to ensure every veteran at risk of homelessness knows where to turn.

When Nick asked what would happen if the problem did not end by January the Minister said: “Well I would want to know why people are sleeping rough.”

“We’ve gone out secured the money, designed the programs and if people are homeless by the end of this year then I want to know why.”

He concluded: “I’ve worked hard on this.”

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Exclusive
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets

Protesters mustn't glue themselves to tarmac, a top cop told LBC

'You’ll be leaving your fingerprints on the road': Top cop warns protesters who glue themselves to motorways

NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister

Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset

nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses

Nick Ferrari

'Probably a bonus of £1500 plus 10%, boom!': Nick Ferrari's solution to NHS pay disputes if he were Health Secretary

Exclusive
Lord Saatchi spoke with Nick Ferrari on negative advertising during election campaigns

'There is no such thing as truth in politics': Lord Saatchi highlights flaws in Labour's attack ads

Chris Philp refused to be drawn on the police response

'It's up to the police': Minister refuses to say whether five officers were needed to remove golliwogs from Essex pub

The Policing Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Minister 'deeply concerned' over high rate of phone thefts in London pledging to do more

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick Ferrari laughs in disbelief after 'The Fat Doctor' claims there's no evidence for weight loss improving health

Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year
Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change'

Citizens Advice boss says 'something needs to change' in private rental sector

Caller said woman was 'absolutely right' to ask child to move on plane

'This is a rules based society': Caller slams 'entitled parent' who asked passenger to swap seats with her kid
Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Britain's top cop spoke out about Nicola Bulley

'Time will tell' if Lancashire Police was right to release Nicola Bulley's problems, Britain's top cop says
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/04 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Cross Q

Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

An influencer has died from skin cancer

Influencer dies from skin cancer aged 30 after final heartbreaking post about taking things 'little by little'
Dominic Raab is no longer deputy PM and justice secretary

Dominic Raab resigns: How bullying allegations against ex-deputy PM and justice secretary unfolded
Dominic Raab has resigned following accusations of bullying by civil servants

Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

The couple split after Jelle Fresen was diagnosed with cancer

Teacher who dumped boyfriend after he was diagnosed with cancer faces backlash for deciding to run marathon for him
Dominic Raab said he was resigning as Deputy PM over a report into allegations of bullying

Furious Dominic Raab quits with blast at civil servants after bullying probe upholds two complaints
Emergency services rushed to 10 Fleet Place yesterday where a man died after becoming 'trapped'

Man dies after becoming ‘trapped’ in central London office building

A number of celebrities have decided to keep their blue ticks, despite the £11-per-month fee

Hundreds of celebrities lose verified status in Twitter's bonfire of blue ticks - but who has paid to keep it?
Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed for at least 42 years

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s cowardly killer Thomas Cashman appeals to have 42-year murder sentence reduced
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Elon Musk bought Twitter in October

Are you ticked off with Twitter? Verification change shows we’re all riding the ElonAre you ticked off with Twitter? Verification change shows we’re all riding the Elon Musk train