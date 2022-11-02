'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

2 November 2022, 10:54 | Updated: 2 November 2022, 11:01

By Madeleine Wilson

This is Nick Ferrari's takedown of the NHS backlogs amid the healthcare service hitting record highs in recent years.

It comes after a bid to tackle the problem, which will build on the NHS winter plan, with measures going across the priorities that matter most to patients – ambulances, backlogs, care and doctors and dentists.

Pharmacies will also help ease pressures on GPs and free up time for appointments by managing and supplying more medicines such as contraception without a GP prescription - potentially freeing up to two million appointments a year.

Nick Ferrari told listeners how "fantastic" The NHS is, adding that they saved his brother's life "many" years ago.

Read more: The doctor will see you now: Govt promises all patients who need urgent help will be seen on same day in GP shake-up

However, according to new figures a total of 7.0 million people in England were waiting to start treatment at the end of August.

Recent data shows worsening backlogs in the health service have hit record highs in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic contributing to delayed appointments and surgeries.

Nick proceeded to praise the NHS, telling listeners that when he sliced the top of his thumb three weeks ago, they were "treating him as they took his details".

He then went on to say: "Regrettably, when I had to go back a couple of days later, three and a half hours sitting there.'

Concluding, Nick told listeners that in 2018 The NHS received an extra cash injection, 1 and a half years ago it got 81 billion pounds to help with covid and last September Boris Johnson gave it an additional 36 billion pounds.

He later added: "It's not working can we all be honest about this.

"We already give it the thick end of three billion pound a week.

"Think of that."

Read more: NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

