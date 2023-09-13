'We still get the job done': Former front-line officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

13 September 2023, 10:44

Former police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

By Georgina Greer

As a police chief hits out at Home Secretary Suella Braverman's "crusade" against woke policing, this police officer defends "having a bit of a jig" at events like Notting Hill Carnival.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While debating woke policing Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to Jay, a former front-line officer, who defended police dancing, speaking of his experience patrolling Notting Hill Carnival.

He began: "I have been to Carnival, had a dance, it's kicked off near us and I have gone in and arrested people and the people that I was there dancing with, and joking with and laughing with where all there backing me."

Jay continued: "It's not a big deal to laugh with somebody, they'll take the mickey out of you...but we still get the job done."

He then pointed out that members of the public will call it police who look "grumpy" or who appear that they don't want to be there.

The conversation comes as the president of the Police Superintendents’ Association Paul Fotheringham, criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman in his annual conference speech for her claims that confidence in policing has been eroded by pandering to political activism, branding government comments and action on policing as "whims".

READ MORE: Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham

As Suella Bravermen vows to crackdown on 'woke policing', this caller says politicians are 'wrecking' the UK

READ MORE: Another blow to Rwanda migrant plan as flights set to be delayed 'until December'

Nick interrupted: "But that means that everyone's got to dance then, so when the Borough Commander comes in, 'Come on Commander we need a bit of a boogey from you'", prompting laughter from himself and Jay.

With a return to a more serious tone, Jay responded with the "reality" that "having a bit of a jig" helps build a rapport with attendees and others.

He concluded with an example of an incident when someone in the crowd became unwell but officers were blocked by the crowd.

They were eventually assisted by a sound system operator who he had connected with who helped explain the situation to carnival goers.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Met Police, hit out at the number of charges brought against officers who have pursued suspected criminals and in some cased used force.

Top UK cop slams 'too low' bar for probes into officers' use of force hitting out at 'unfair system'

Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

Exclusive
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'

Nick Ferrari

The Royal Family isn’t on the brink of collapse - it’s as safe as it’s always been, writes Nick Ferrari

Exclusive
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis

Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer

Submit your questions for Sir Mark Rowley ahead of Call the Commissioner on LBC

Call the Commissioner - send your questions to LBC

Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

From Train Strikes to Poisoned Water - A Country in Disarray

Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/09 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

Iain Dale told the caller to 'go to hell'

'Who will put bread on the table?': XL Bully breeder told 'go to hell' after admitting selling dogs to drug dealers

1 day ago

Emily and XL Bulliesd

Labour's Emily Thornberry says dangerous dogs should be 'rounded up and put down' amid calls to ban XL Bullies

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bread star Jean Boht has died aged 91

Jean Boht who starred as Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane's sitcom Bread dies aged 91

Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'

A replacement for overcrowded Barlinnie prison has been delayed.

'Miracle' more mistakes not happening in prisons as Scottish jails slammed in report

Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water

Schools shut and 35 London postcodes left with no water as Thames Water suffers 'power issue'
Liam Payne rushed to hospital on romantic holiday to Italy

Liam Payne 'in a bad way' after being rushed to hospital during romantic getaway to Lake Como
The bodies were found in the village of Battisborough Cross

Woman and man found dead at home in quiet Devon village

Russia's Rostov-on-Don submarine has been badly damaged in a strike

Russia's $300 million Kilo-class submarine hit in attack on Black Sea Fleet naval base as fireballs light up shipyard
MI5's warning comes with news of a parliamentary researcher arrested and accused of being a Chinese spy.

Conservatives warned by MI5 that MP hopefuls 'could be spies'

The plan to fly migrants to Rawanda has been delayed again.

Another blow to Rwanda migrant plan as flights set to be delayed 'until December'

Putin has welcomed Kim to Russia in the hopes of putting together a deal for munitions

Smiling Putin and Kim Jong Un vow to fight a "sacred" battle against the West as the tyrants meet for weapons talks