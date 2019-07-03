Why Johnson And Hunt's "Technology" Solution Won't Work On Irish Border

3 July 2019, 08:54

A former Northern Ireland Minister told LBC why Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt's promise of using "technology" to sort out the Irish border simply won't work.

Lord Hain explained why simply using number plate trackers will not protect the UK's border in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "A future Prime Minister has to be a supporter of the peace process in Northern Ireland and a close friend of Dublin, a friendship which has been built up carefully in a systematic way for the last 20 years or so.

"It seems these two candidates are just willing to brush the concerns of Dublin and the Irish Republic aside.

"This 'technology stuff'. No amount of fantasy technology - which doesn't exist at the moment despite the protestations of Jeremy Hunt - can actually overcome the fact that unless there are common regulatory and customs arrangements on both sides of the border, you can't have an open border.

Peter Hain dismissed the notion that "technology" can fix the Irish border issue
Peter Hain dismissed the notion that "technology" can fix the Irish border issue. Picture: PA

"Unless you have the same regulations covering, for example, health and safety standards on food or on manufactured equipment, then the fact that you have a camera checking a barcode on a passing lorry doesn't alter the fact that in that lorry could be something that doesn't comply with the Republic of Ireland's Heath and Safety regulations for example, which are European Union health and safety regulations.

"This technology stuff is a complete fantasy.

"If we have a no-deal Brexit, which will be catastrophic, there will be a hard border under World Trade Organisation rules as a matter of international law.

"Neither Boris Johnson nor Jeremy Hunt faced up to that fact."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale's Cross Question on LBC

Iain Dale's Cross Question: Watch From 8pm

2 mins ago

Iain Dale branded Nigel Farage childish.

Watch The Moment Iain Dale Brands Nigel Farage As "Childish"

17 hours ago

Dominic Grieve takes your calls

Watch Now: Iain Dale Interviews "Arch Remainer" Dominic Grieve

18 hours ago

LBC Latest

The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch From 6pm

Police are seeking a man in connection with the incident

Shocking Footage Of Unprovoked Assault On Elderly Cyclist

Changing of Lagarde: Could Mark Carney replace her at IMF?

Nick Ferrari Goes Through BBC Top Pay List One-By-One - And It's Very Funny

Nick Ferrari Goes Through BBC Top Pay List One-By-One - And It's Very Funny