Nick Ferrari: 'Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?'

21 January 2021, 08:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari grilled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson asking why the public should trust the Government after a series of u-turns.

Listing a series of Government u-turns over education during the coronavirus pandemic Nick Ferrari ended up asking the Minister one simple question.

Nick started by setting out some of the issues where pledges made by Ministers had not been kept.

"The assurance that the exams would go ahead was wrong, the assurance that all pupils would be returning was wrong.

"Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?"

When Mr Williamson replied talking about the global situation with coronavirus Nick pressed him, asking him to focus on Westminster and the promises made by the Government.

"These are like Mary Poppins, pie crust promises. Easy to make and easy to break."

The Education Secretary responded by saying the last thing he ever wanted to see was the closure of schools for a second time.

But he explained the decision was made in the "national interest" due to the spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

He said the Government wanted to "protect education" adding this was why "schools were the last to close."

Mr Williamson also pledged that schools would be "the first to open."

Watch the whole interesting and informative discussion in the video at the top of the page.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

12 hours ago

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

1 day ago

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency Service teams have been working through the night to protect the Wrexham factory producing the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from flooding

Teams scramble to protect AstraZeneca vaccine factory from flooding
Boris Johnson said the latest coronavirus death figures for the UK were 'appalling'

'There will be more to come': Boris Johnson warns as UK sees record Covid deaths
Hundreds of people had to flee their homes overnight after Storm Christoph cause havoc

Storm Christoph: Hundreds evacuated from homes overnight over rising floods
Donald Trump left a letter for Joe Biden in the Oval Office

Donald Trump left 'very generous' letter for Joe Biden in Oval Office desk
Flooding in North Wales due to heavy rain during Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph: Non-locals driving 'to see the floods' adding to problem, police warn
Joe Biden posts first POTUS tweet on Twitter

Joe Biden posts first POTUS tweet: 'No time to waste in tackling crises'
Floodwaters in York in anticipation of Storm Christoph

UK weather: Thousands of homes at risk of Storm Christoph flooding
Daily Covid testing in schools in being paused

Daily Covid testing in schools paused amid emergence of new variant
Jack Monroe is this week's guest Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

Jack Monroe is this week's guest Full Disclosure With James O'Brien
'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser characterises former First Lady

'Tone deaf, irrational, hypocritical': Melania Trump's ex-adviser describes former First Lady