Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

1 October 2020, 13:40

By Sam Sholli

Environment Secretary George Eustice has been put on the spot by LBC's Nick Ferrari, as he was quizzed on whether or not Halloween would go ahead as normal this year.

The exchange comes on the same day as Matt Hancock announcing a tightening of local lockdown measures on social mixing in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to help bring down the rapidly spiralling cases of Covid-19.

With Halloween around the corner, Nick asked the Environment Secretary if trick or treating should be banned this year.

"You didn't see that one coming," Nick joked after asking the question.

Mr Eustice responded: "I'm sure that Matt Hancock's team in the Department of Health will be thinking about that."

However, Nick refused to let the Environment Secretary off the hook and continued: "Let the kids have trick or treat. Can't they go around dressed as witches, goblins and whatever else they might be...You're not going to be the Grinch that stopped Halloween, are you, Secretary of State?"

The Environment Secretary responded: "I certainly wouldn't want to stop that, but they probably should stay in groups of less than six."

However, Mr Eustice's words appear to lie in contrast with what has been said by the head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council Martin Hewitt.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Hewitt said: "There will be a lot of messaging going out in relation to Halloween, it’s probably the next big event.

"I have no doubt forces will be planning operations around normal Halloween weekend in any event because of all the various things that happen. I am fairly confident that big events around bonfires etc will not be running, but that will be matters for local authorities.

"But I will be very, very surprised if any of that is going on. I imagine there will be from a local level, from police forces and local authorities, quite a bit of marketing campaigns to get the message across to people that it would be fairly foolish to try to do this in the way that it traditionally is done and the implications of that."

Elsewhere in his exchange with Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Eustice said the Prime Minister's father shouldn't be fined for breaching coronavirus rules.

Stanley Johnson said he was "extremely sorry" after being snapped by the Mirror newspaper browsing the shelves of a newsagent in west London on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old former politician appeared to be breaking the rules of his son's government by not covering his mouth and nose with a face mask.

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines
Dr David Nabarro chatted about the pandemic with LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dr David Nabarro: 'We must be on the defence against Covid all the time'
Caller tells Nick Ferrari he should be fined £10,000 for forgetting his mask

Caller tells Nick Ferrari he should be fined £10,000 for forgetting his mask
Mr Sharma accused the media of engaging in a "gotcha" style of journalism

Business Secretary criticises 'gotcha' questions over coronavirus rules
The NHS worker told LBC the App told him the nearest drive-through availability was the Isle of Wight.

'The Covid-19 app said my nearest drive-through testing availability was on the Isle of Wight'
The former Trump adviser was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sebastian Gorka: US presidential debate was 'shambolic'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day

15 hours ago

Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Thursday from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obina Ezeoke will serve at least 40 years in prison for the double murder

Obina Ezeoke: 28-year-old jailed for 40 years for murdering woman and nephew
The car was found on an industrial estate in Brierley Hill on Wednesday afternoon

Murder probe launched after two men found shot dead in car in Dudley
Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left)

Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Liverpool is among areas which have had tighter restrictions emposed

New lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
London has been warned that it is at a "very worrying tipping point" with the virus

'Black people nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19'

Plastic cotton buds are banned from today

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds banned in England from today
Black History Month begins today

People urged to 'dig deeper' and 'do more' to recognise Black History Month
James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined

James O'Brien on why Jeremy Corbyn and Stanley Johnson should be fined
JAmes

Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'