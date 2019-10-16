William And Kate Don Traditional Dress During Visit To Pakistan

16 October 2019, 08:53

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The North Of Pakistan
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The North Of Pakistan. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore traditional clothing on an official visit to Pakistan.

The pair are on the second full day of their royal tour in the the Himalayan foothills in northern Pakistan.

They are following in the footsteps of William's mother Diana, visiting the same region she did in 1991 and were presented with a book commemorating her time in the area.

Traditionally, men wear the Chitrali hats but Kate also given one because she is VIP.

William wears a traditional coat in Pakistan
William wears a traditional coat in Pakistan. Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari is asking why British wear traditional dress when we visit foreign countries, but overseas dignitries coming to Britain don't do the same here.

Hear his debate this morning on Nick Ferrari At Breakfast.

