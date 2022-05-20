'I started worrying about my job': Caller recounts working with 'micromanaging' boss

By Sam Sholli

This Nick Ferrari caller has recalled "worrying" about her job when she worked with a "micromanaging" boss.

The exchange between Nick and Cerys in Gravesend has come after a cashier has bagged a five-figure payout at a tribunal after her colleagues didn't invite her to work drinks.

The ruling saw Rita Leher receive £75,000 after feeling "shunned" when staff at Aspers Casino in Stratford Westfield Centre did not ask her to join them at a Las Iguanas restaurant.

The 51-year-old, who is of mixed black African heritage, has successfully claimed at an employment tribunal on the grounds of unfair dismissal, race and age discrimination.

Reflecting on her past workplace experience, Cerys said: "I went back from maternity leave and changed my hours from nine to five to eight to four so I could get back earlier for my child to put them in my bed."

She added: "My boss would turn around and say that I was working part-time [and of his] wish he could work part-time [and that] he's got cats at home...[and that] I got paid more than his wife and his wife was a manager in a public sector for [a] similar role. All sorts of comments like this.

"And then I started worrying about my job, worrying about how I would look after my child if I didn't have my money. And it was almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy where I started doing badly because I was worrying."

She recalled how she would "go into work and just look at the computer and just not know what to do".

Asked by Nick whether she felt able to confront her boss and say "what the hell's going on", Cerys responded: "I did. I wrote it down in appraisal for my work. Instead of reporting to him, I started reporting to someone else.

"But I was still sitting next to him and he was still...micromanaging."