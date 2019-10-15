Zac Goldsmith Tells Nick Ferrari He Sympathises With Extinction Rebellion

15 October 2019, 10:44

The Tory minister and former London mayoral candidate told Nick Ferrari that he "totally sympathises" with why Extinction Rebellion are protesting.

Nick Ferrari asked Goldsmith whether he supported what Extinction Rebellion had done.

Goldsmith replied: "Look, I have mixed views on it. I support the cause, clearly, I think they are right that we face a crisis.

"I can't think of any other language to use for it on whether its climate change, where all the predictions now are terrifying, or whether it's what we're doing to the natural world - which is even more upsetting, I think, the fact that the figure I gave you about biodiversity loss in the UK is mirrored across the world.

"60% of land animals gone in the last 45 years, a million species facing extinction. I don't think anyone doubts that. We're losing 47 football pitches worth of forest every single minute.

"It is a crisis and we know you don't have to be a mathematician to know where it's going to end up if these trends continue. So they're right to highlight that.

Zac Goldsmith Tells Nick Ferrari He "Totally" Sympathises With Extinction Rebellion
Zac Goldsmith Tells Nick Ferrari He "Totally" Sympathises With Extinction Rebellion. Picture: PA

"Where I think they're wrong is in the strategy they've used. I don't think it is clever to attempt to win people over to a gigantic cause by infuriating people going about their daily lives.

I think it's strategically not an intelligent way to do it but I totally sympathise with the reason why they're doing it."

Nick Ferrari then asked: "Are they crusties, lastly, Mr Goldsmith?"

Goldsmith said that he was "sure some of them are crusties" but that he had "met nothing but civilised people".

He added: "I know there have been a lot of arrests but I can't square that with what I've seen."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09 October 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

6 days ago

Candidates' Opening Statements: Why They Should Be The Next Speaker

Candidates' Opening Statements On Why They Should Be The Next Speaker

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Cab Driver Complains To James O'Brien About "Unacceptable" Extinction Rebellion

Cab Driver Complains To James O'Brien About "Unacceptable" Extinction Rebellion

Brexit jitters blamed for sharpest decline in employment in four years
Jacob Rees-Mogg "Absolutely Certain" Of Brexit On 31st October, Tells LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg "Absolutely Certain" Of Brexit On 31st October, Tells LBC

Turkey rejects Syria ceasefire because 'you cannot negotiate with terrorists'