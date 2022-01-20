Exclusive

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

20 January 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 20 January 2022, 08:20

By Sophie Barnett

The new chairman of Asda has hailed the decision to scrap working from home guidance in England, saying he cannot believe we have a "nation sitting at home" because they are fearful of coronavirus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda and former CEO of Marks and Spencer, the Arcadia Group and Argos, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he "cannot believe" we have "sat here for so long".

Asked by Nick for his view on the return to office working, Lord Rose said "hallelujah", explaining he has been "calling for it for months".

He continued: "I cannot believe we have sat here for so long, I am angry."

Read more: 'Omicron is in retreat': Javid says we'll live with Covid like flu as Plan B scrapped

Lord Rose, who is in his 70s, said he has been going to work throughout the pandemic.

He has been struck with the virus twice, and has had all three of his coronavirus jabs.

He told Nick: "I cannot believe we have a nation sitting at home now cowered by this government, because they are fearful of this virus.

"It is something we have to now live with."

He added: "Forget about Covid. Been there, seen it, done it."

Read more: Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair

Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron were axed on Wednesday with work from home advice ditched immediately.

The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons that work-from-home guidance would be dropped immediately and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England from Thursday.

Other measures including the requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops will end next Thursday.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date could be brought forward.

Read more: Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy hit 'quite badly' by Covid

The move could help appease Mr Johnson's Tory critics at a time when the Prime Minister has been under pressure over Downing Street parties.

It comes after Covid infection levels fell in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Mr Johnson said that while there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools, scientists believed "it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally".

But senior medics have criticised the decision as "not guided by data", while teachers' leaders have branded the end of mask mandates in schools "premature".

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) council, said scrapping Plan B measures at such a pace "risks creating a false sense of security" with the NHS still under crippling pressure.

"This decision clearly is not guided by the data," he said.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team

Exclusive
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists

Mr Heappey said Prince Andrew had been 'moved from public view'

Prince Andrew's Epstein and Maxwell links ‘horrifically ill-advised,' minister tells LBC

Nick Ferrari asked the question of Dominic Raab

'Who should my listeners believe on partygate? The PM or Dominic Cummings?'

Dominic Raab said Insulate Britain's actions are not "normal, peaceful protest, but sabotage"

Eco-mob protests are sabotage, Raab says as Govt pushes ahead with protest crackdown

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'T-levels, not Tory Leader': Nadhim Zahawi explains TL lapel badge

Nadhim Zahawi has called on Sir Keir Starmer to apologise

'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

Exclusive
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit

Exclusive
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security

The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go

The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast people don't need to cancel Christmas plans.

'No need to change Christmas plans' despite Omicron fears, says Sajid Javid
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron
The care minister has urged everyone to get their jab in time for Christmas

'All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get jabbed', says care minister
Ian Maxwell was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial
The sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York today

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother says Prince Andrew was 'cancelled' on 'dubious grounds'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question 19/01: Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/01: Watch again

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch in full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/01 | Watch again

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch in Full

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/01 | Watch again

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy

Boris Johnson and Carrie's baby daughter Romy hit 'quite badly' by Covid
Tony Blair has taken aim at Boris Johnson's government

Govt has 'no plan' and 'no ideas' for how to fix UK's future, says Blair
Fisherman have protested in Peru after an oil spill caused by Friday's volcanic eruption

Tonga: Fishermen protest in Peru after sea life 'massacred' by oil spill caused by eruption
Veterinary experts have issued an urgent warning to all dog owners after spike in pets falling ill

Urgent warning for dog owners after 'hundreds' of pups fall sick with mystery illness
Boris Johnson and chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady

Tories weigh up slashing time between no-confidence votes as PM sweats over future
There have been concerns about 5G interference with plane equipment, leading to flights being cancelled

Flights to US grounded as fears grow over 5G interference with aircraft equipment
Ben John has been jailed for two years

Extremist told to read Jane Austen to avoid prison gets jailed as judges overturn sentence
A mother has been charged with the murder of a two-month-old baby in Joyners Field, Harlow, Essex.

Mother charged with murdering two-month old baby in Essex

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'