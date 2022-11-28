Grant Shapps tells LBC how turning down the 'boiler flow' could save you hundreds of pounds this Winter

28 November 2022, 09:58 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 10:02

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

MP Grant Shapps explains what “boiler flow” is and how lowering its temperature can “save you hundreds of pounds”, assuring that the government is not asking people to turn down their thermostats.

As the cost of living crisis rages on, many people up and down the country are looking for more ways to cut costs on energy bills.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning to explain how lowering your boiler flow temperature would help with that.

He said: “We are not asking people to turn down their thermostats. What we’re asking people to do is turn down what’s called the boiler flow temperature, which is a temperature set on the boiler itself.”

The Business Secretary said it tends to be behind the part of the boiler you pull down, and that in his case there was a switch set to around 80 degrees when his boiler was installed.

“I moved it down to 60 degrees”, he said. “That’s the only change you make.”

Mr Shapps added: “The temperature in the house is the same. This is about the water when it reaches the radiator, so you can still set your radiator wherever you need to be, or your thermostat wherever you need it to be.”

He explained that “doing that alone can potentially save you hundreds of pounds” and “can help your boiler last for longer”.

The Business Secretary assured listeners that it does not lower the temperature of the shower or bath water but clarified that it stops the boiler from constantly working at a higher temperature required to heat your home or your water.

In a separate point, he added that the government has set aside £1bn to help with home insulation around the country.

