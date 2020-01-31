Brexit Day is a moment for both optimism and regret: Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari told his LBC listeners that he is feeling a mixture of optimism and regret as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Brexit Day is finally here and at 11pm, the UK will officially leave the European Union - here's what will change tonight.

Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight to say that it marks a new era for the country.

But speaking on his LBC show, Nick Ferrari, who has supported Brexit throughout, revealed he has mixed emotions.

He said: "I'm looking forward to hearing what the Prime Minister says. Because this is not a moment for triumphalism.

"It is a moment to mark. It is a moment for some to celebrate.

"My emotions - I don't know if you can mix these two emotions - optimism and regret.

Nick Ferrari will be on LBC at 11pm to mark Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

"Because I do regret that the European Union did not reform. I genuinely do regret that Britain was not able to persuade it to reform from its extraordinary positioning as some kind of federal superstate.

"So it's optimism, because I absolutely believe in this country, but it's regret that we're leaving some close friends - politically, not emotionally."

