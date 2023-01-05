'Can we just bring back cottage hospitals!': Nick Ferrari calls for retro solution to NHS bed blocking

5 January 2023, 09:56

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

"We're buying hotel rooms because all the cottage hospitals are sold off": Nick Ferrari despairs at the fading of the cottage hospital movement in the UK.

Nick Ferrari spoke to listeners at Breakfast amid warnings that the deaths of up to 500 people each week could be caused by delays in emergency care.

Nick informed listeners a recent article by The i Newspaper has reported NHS hospitals to be sending patients to hotels to ease bed blocking.

He then said: "Can we just bring back bed blocking?"

"They were like nursing homes.

"So there would be wards there and they didn't need all the equipment because the hospital had already patched you up but you just needed to make sure that you were getting better."

Read more: Nurse who treated Nick Ferrari strongly disagrees with his NHS stance

Nick said: "Now, we're buying hotel rooms because all the cottage hospitals are sold off and I don't know what they've become.

"Amazon warehouses probably."

