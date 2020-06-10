Minister denies reports Shaun Bailey will be replaced as Tory Mayoral candidate

Reports that Shaun Bailey is to be replaced by Sajid Javid as the Conservative candidate for London Mayor are "rubbish", according to the the Business Minister.

There were suggestions that Tory donors were concerned about Mr Bailey's difficulties cutting through with the voting public for the poll, which was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nick Ferrari asked Nadim Zahawi whether there was any truth to the report and the Business Minister insisted they weren't true.

"Rubbish story," he told LBC.

"Sajid Javid is staying in parliament. Sajid has a great contribution to make to parliament.

The Business Minister insisted Shaun Bailey is still the Tory Mayoral candidate. Picture: PA / LBC

"Shaun Bailey is our candidate. He's a phenomenal candidate, phenomenal campaigner and someone who really understands that black lives really do matter.

"Actually he is focussing on what is material, which is the quality of opportunity for all Londoners. That is what Shaun stands for."