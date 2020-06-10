Minister denies reports Shaun Bailey will be replaced as Tory Mayoral candidate

10 June 2020, 09:32 | Updated: 10 June 2020, 09:58

Reports that Shaun Bailey is to be replaced by Sajid Javid as the Conservative candidate for London Mayor are "rubbish", according to the the Business Minister.

There were suggestions that Tory donors were concerned about Mr Bailey's difficulties cutting through with the voting public for the poll, which was delayed for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Nick Ferrari asked Nadim Zahawi whether there was any truth to the report and the Business Minister insisted they weren't true.

"Rubbish story," he told LBC.

"Sajid Javid is staying in parliament. Sajid has a great contribution to make to parliament.

The Business Minister insisted Shaun Bailey is still the Tory Mayoral candidate
The Business Minister insisted Shaun Bailey is still the Tory Mayoral candidate. Picture: PA / LBC

"Shaun Bailey is our candidate. He's a phenomenal candidate, phenomenal campaigner and someone who really understands that black lives really do matter.

"Actually he is focussing on what is material, which is the quality of opportunity for all Londoners. That is what Shaun stands for."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Historian explains why UK must review colonialist statues and street names

Historian explains why UK must review colonialist statues and street names

16 hours ago

Iain Dale took Willie Walsh to task over BA's actions on jobs

Iain Dale confronts British Airways boss over "aggressive" treatment of staff

1 day ago

"You pretty much saved my life", says caller tells LBC's mental health hour

"You pretty much saved my life", caller tells LBC's mental health hour

4 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien heard a powerful response from a caller on the toppling of statues

Black caller's memorable response when James O'Brien asked about statues of slavers

Babylon Health app praised by health secretary admits patients' video consultations leaked to other users

Black Lives Matter: Gone With The Wind and US reality show Cops pulled as protests continue
Boris Johnson will say zoos can reopen next week as long as they can uphold social-distancing rules

Zoos to reopen in latest lockdown easing, Boris Johnson set to announce