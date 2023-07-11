'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

11 July 2023, 11:57 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 12:39

'Shocking' healthcare in Shropshire leaves residents 'terrified'

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari hears from a caller who drives her children “all the way down to London” to see a GP in Fulham because she doesn’t trust child healthcare services in her area.

Caller Sophie from Shrewsbury told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: “I live in Shrewsbury and it’s well known throughout Shropshire how shocking Telford and Shrewsbury are.”

This comes after a review in 2022 found catastrophic failures at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust contributing to the deaths of more than 200 infants.

Today a review into failings in maternity care at hospitals in Nottingham will be the largest ever carried out in the UK with the chairwoman of the inquiry Donna Ockenden telling a meeting on Monday that 1,700 families cases will have their cases examined.

The caller, Sophie, told Nick: “Everybody is terrified, people are desperate to get private healthcare, you can’t get into doctor's surgeries they are full.”

“If you have managed to get an appointment you have to wait weeks before you can go.”

She explained: “I moved from Fulham back home to Shrewsbury before lockdown. My youngest was 4 or 5 months old and she had tonsillitis really badly and couldn’t breathe properly or swallow.”

Read More: Mortgage rates soar to highest level for 15 years with average two-year fixed deal hitting 6.66%

Despite being told not to bring her daughter into the hospital by her local GP the caller said that some consultants who lived next door said: “No she needs to be on urgent antibiotics and hospitalised.”

She then said: “Everybody in Shropshire doesn’t know where to go or what to do and we’re all really worried.”

Sophie then shared the lengths she has had to go to in ensuring her children get proper care: “I had my children on the NHS back in Chelsea and Westminster… the healthcare is so bad here that I called my old GP in London and they said don’t worry even though your living in Shrewsbury you can still use us.”

“So,” she said, “I drive the children all the way down to London.”

Nick, shocked by this, said: “Hold on if you need to see a GP you drive from Shrewsbury to Fulham- that must be about 2 to 3 hours, how long does it take?

“It is just shy of three hours with good traffic” she responded.

“They are the proper GPs that you grow up with which just don’t exist across Shropshire.”

Read More: Jury retires in trial of nurse Lucy Letby accused of murdering seven babies

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'This is a fantastic school': Parent supports school amid race row over additional lessons for black pupils

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed

Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

Mel Stride speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari for Call the Cabinet

Speak to your lender: Minister’s message to Brits struggling with mortgages as he says inflation will come down

The Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC

Rwanda plan will be 'money well spent' if it 'makes it less attractive' for migrants crossing the Channel, minister says

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

'It's my job to help other people': Revenge porn victim and campaigner tells Nick Ferrari her story

Nick Ferrari was reacting to the cost of the Rwanda migrant plan

'Just give them half and they'll go away happy': Nick Ferrari reacts to Rwanda plan £170k per migrant cost

"I got angry because I’m British": Ben Elton has defended comments he made at Rishi Sunak

'I got angry. I wanted new ideas': Ben Elton defends describing Rishi Sunak as a 'narcissistic sociopath'

“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber

Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

Megan, 29, thanked LBC listeners

'You've given me the gift of life': Cancer patient, 29, thanks LBC listeners who raised tens of thousands for treatment

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

'They had a bit of a showdown': Boris' media chief describes how former PM 'squared up' to Charles over Rwanda policy
Guto Harri said Boris Johnson was planning to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor

Boris Johnson 'planned to oust Rishi Sunak as Chancellor before he resigned,' claims former media chief
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results
Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/07 | Watch Again

16 hours ago

Cross Question Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Iain Dale speaks to the ambulance workers that helped him after his fall.

'Thank you for what you did for me': LBC's Iain Dale reunites with NHS workers who helped him fight back after fall

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcome their third child- a son named Frank.

Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of third child - a boy named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson
Residents have been told to keep windows closed due to deadly toxic gas

Volcano erupts 20 miles from Iceland's main airport triggering warning for 'life-threatening toxic gas'
Things are going to get worse before they get better

Ten more days of rain: Met Office reveals exact date sunshine will return to UK

The foundation has been the subject of controversy recently.

What's happened to Captain Tom Moore's Foundation? Full story behind inquiry and planning permission row
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised the lack of timeframe for joining Nato

Zelenskyy blasts ‘absurd’ Nato for failing to set a timeframe for when Ukraine will be invited to join alliance
Two of Aretha Franklin's attended court to try and settle a dispute about the late singer's will.

Aretha Franklin’s sons fight over will found under sofa in battle about late singer’s $18m estate
Tim Davie says he has not spoken to the unnamed presenter

Met Police asks BBC to pause presenter investigation as they 'continue assessment'

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Rishi Sunak acknowledged fulfilling his pledge to "stop the boats" would not happen "overnight", but said he is "throwing absolutely everything" at fixing the problem.

Rishi Sunak is 'throwing absolutely everything' at stopping migrant boats but warns it won't happen 'overnight'
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge