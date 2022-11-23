'There isn't the money and they're asking for too much!': Caller slams striking RMT staff

This caller tells Nick Ferrari that the public is "losing patience" with rail strikers and accuses them of "holding the country to ransom."

This caller spoke with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC about RMT strikes as the General Secretary Mick Lynch's demands the government for a better deal.

It comes as the RMT has announced further strike rail strike dates in December in the run-up to Christmas.

The caller claimed that the salary demands that the strikers are asking for are "extortionate", adding she thinks that they are on "good money" to begin with.

The caller expressed concern that with the other unions also electing to go on strike, it will now approach the "danger" of a general strike.

The RMT has said that they have not had a real-time pay rise in 3 years and demand a pay rise to keep up with inflation and to combat the cost of living crisis.

The caller told Nick that the RMT was "ridiculous" as it is "holding the country hostage".

On RMT workers, she later added: "There isn't the money and they're asking for too much".

She concluded: "The whole country is struggling, but it's not just railway workers who are struggling."

The new rail strike dates have attracted criticism about their vicinity to Christmas and how the strikes might impact businesses and people looking to travel for the holidays.

The call generated a discussion about the rail strikes:

