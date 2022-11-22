'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

22 November 2022, 11:54

By Grace Parsons

James O'Brien questions: 'How can we trust this man to fix the NHS when he is not a victim of its problems?'

Following reports that Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare from a clinic that sees patients on the day of booking as well as availability on weekends and in the evenings, James O'Brien expresses his concerns over how the public are expected to trust the Prime Minister to fix the NHS.

James highlighted: "The problem is this, he is the Prime Minister and he is part of a clinic that charges £250 for a half-hour consultation that you can access whenever you want."

In the latest NHS England report, figures show that patients have to wait longer for appointments. 41.5% of GP appointments in September occurred on the day of booking, with 8% taking place on the following day. Approximately 19% of consultations took place between 2 and 7 days after booking, whilst 13.5% of patients waited up to 2 weeks.

James questioned: "How the hell can this man assume responsibility for the health service when he has no personal exposure whatsoever to the trouble in which it currently finds itself?"

READ MORE: One in five NHS trusts branded ‘red’ for baby death rates

"When you look at the decline in patient satisfaction since 2010...I find it ridiculous that the PM who bleats endlessly about being from an NHS family does, not have to reply upon an NHS GP." Rishi Sunak's father is an NHS family GP and his mother ran her local chemist.

The Prime Minister refused to answer questions regarding his healthcare plan last week at the G20 summit that took place in Bali. He stated that it was "not appropriate" to talk "about one's family's healthcare".

James concluded: "The problem is this: how can we trust this man to fix the NHS when he is not a victim of its problems?"

In last week's Autumn Statement, the Chancellor announced a £3.3billion increase in NHS funding in a bid to prevent the health service from collapsing this winter.

READ MORE: The Autumn Statement as it happened: Hunt unveils a brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts to curb Britain’s spiralling debts

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien: How can the PM ‘care as much’ about the NHS if he doesn’t use it himself?

James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

11 months ago

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

23 days ago

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s comments to business chiefs on ‘best and brightest’

‘It’s a lazy term’: Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM’s ‘best and brightest’ immigration plan

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list

UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

1

King Charles welcomes South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for first state visit of his reign
Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was ‘started deliberately'
An aerial view shows the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in south east England

Manston Asylum Centre is now completely empty after migrants placed in new accommodation

Argentina beaten by Saudi Arabia

Don’t cry for Argentina: Tournament favourites rocked after losing 2-1 in opening game vs Saudi Arabia
Shemima Begum

Shamima Begum 'knew what she was doing', MI5 agent tells court as lawyer claims she was 'child trafficking victim'
LGBT supporters have had rainbow bucket hats confiscated by Qatari security

Harry Redknapp wades into World Cup LGBT row as Qataris step up crackdown on rainbow flags

Railway disruptions due to engineering works and potential further strikes

Christmas rail chaos alert: Key routes cancelled for repairs - as union plans further strikes over pay
Nick Ferrari 22/11/22

Caller slams Brits World Cup reaction: 'It's embarrassing, the bigotry being thrown at Qatar!'
Julian Metcalfe was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Itsu founder's stark warning on future of eating out unless migrants are given working visas