Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Caller's solution to migrants proving their 'allegiance to the country'

By Anna Fox

These callers air their viewpoints on dealing with the migrant crisis as the Prime Minister announced the purchase of two further barges to house those who have crossed the channel on small boats.

Female migrants who have arrived legally and illegally should work for the NHS, states this Nick Ferrari at Breakfast caller, who believes his solution will solve the healthcare staffing crisis.

When questioned by Nick on how they would receive sufficient qualifications to deliver adequate care, Danny replied: “The year that they come in they would have to be trained, and after that year they would be eligible for citizenship.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak defends new barges as he says migrants will ‘stop coming’ if they know ‘they won’t get to stay’

“If they come in illegally they would have to do a three-year course, then at the end of the three years they will have learned the skills they need”.

“What would happen to their husbands and boyfriends?” asked Nick.

Danny stated his plan for male migrants, adding they would be required to join the military upon arrival.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Nicky in Dorchester thinks he has the solution for housing migrants

Depending on the legal status of their arrival, Danny told Nick: “It gives them a chance to prove their allegiance to the country, if you want to be part of the country, you have to give service for one to three years”.

Following Danny’s call, Nick in Dorchester told Nick the solution to housing migrants would be to moor the new barges off the Shetland Islands.

READ MORE: ‘More than fair’ for migrants to share hotel rooms says Rishi Sunak - as he confirms two more barges

The calls follow the news that the UK has purchased two further barges to house migrants.

In an announcement on Monday, the Prime Minister stated the two new vessels will ease pressure on communities, reducing the £ 6 million-per-day asylum seeker hotel bill.

Continuing, Nicky emphasised the location of the barges would be a “deterrent” to migrants, Nick questioned the caller on the logistics of his proposal, stating: “Just to clarify they arrive at Dover we then fly them the entire length of the United Kingdom to put them on some kind of vessel off the Shetland Islands?”

Nicky replied highlighting how a boat could transport them to the Shetland Islands, fulfilling his plan.

In a speech in Kent, Rishi Sunak proudly stated the Government’s plan is succeeding as crossings fell by a fifth between January and May compared to the same period last year.