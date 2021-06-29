Government minister condemns 'yobbos' harassing Chris Whitty

29 June 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 29 June 2021, 08:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A government minister has condemned a group of "yobbos" who were filmed harassing England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

After England's Chief Medical Officer was filmed facing harassment from a group of men on the street, Nick Ferrari questioned a minister.

Telling LBC he had seen the "appalling scenes" in the video, Schools Minister Nick Gibb said Professor Whitty had provided high-quality advice to the government and public which had made him a well-known figure.

Read more: Police launch investigation after Chris Whitty filmed being 'harassed' in street

"And that makes the behaviour of those yobbos even worse."

Mr Gibb told LBC everyone should have the right to walk the streets unmolested.

The clip of Professor Chris Whitty, filmed in London's St James' Park, has been widely shared online.

The Metropolitan force says it's "aware" of footage showing an incident in a London park.

Police say officers have spoken to "all those involved" and the circumstances continue to be looked into.

