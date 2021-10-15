Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

15 October 2021, 12:36

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This pig farmer tells LBC the world 'can't believe the mess' the UK is in amid labour shortages.

Sheffield pig farmer told LBC today that the industry is at its "wit’s end" due to an extreme shortage of butchers. 

Stephen Thompson said that help was needed quickly, criticising the government for taking six months to solve the issue.

The government are looking to bring in around 800 EU meat workers in November after a change in decisions about migrant labour.

Thompson said: "It’ll still save Christmas with pigs in blankets, and anything is a sliver of hope. We need it to happen now though." 

According to Thompson, there are "highly skilled, highly paid" butchers who want to come to the UK to work, but are being stopped by visas.

He said: “We don’t need government committees drawing up paperwork. We need these people invited in now.

"We had Danish, German and Japanese TV here on the farm because the rest of the world can’t believe what a mess we’re in. 

"It really does need sorting and it needs sorting now."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Business Secretary lied about extra support for firms amid energy crisis

The steel industry chief was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'PM needs to bang heads together' to avoid steel sector crisis, industry boss says

Nick Ferrari won a prestigious journalism award

Nick Ferrari “at the top of his game” as he picks up prestigious award for LBC journalism

The Thomas Cook CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed

The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech

Dominic Raab defended the government's Universal Credit cut

Dominic Raab denies £20 UC cut will force families into stark 'heat or eat' choice

Exclusive
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock
'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize

'A hospital in the shape of a starfish?' Nick Ferrari quizzes Lord Wolfson on £250K economics prize
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Nonsense!' Raab rejects claims he ignored Afghan and Pakistan counterparts
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: 'Low hundreds of Brits still in Afghanistan but UK will live up to commitments'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'If only I had another seven days': Defence Secretary reveals his 'biggest regret'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

'Does he really think GPs don't want to see patients?': GP takes aim at Sajid Javid

15 hours ago

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A file photo of traffic on the M6, where a 'serious collision' has caused six miles of queues today

M6 crash: 'Serious collision' causes six miles of traffic

The UK Health Security Agency has said 43,000 negative Covid test results could be incorrect

Covid testing: What to do if you've been given the wrong PCR result
Boris Johnson has called in foreign workers to sort out supply chain issues, which include a massive build-up of cargo in Felixstowe, right

Boris Johnson calls in foreign workers in desperate bid to save Christmas
Around 43,000 people could have gotten a wrong negative PCR test

Covid tests at lab halted after potential 43,000 people get wrong PCR result
Mr Shapps insists he did not want the foreign drivers anyway

Just dozens of foreign HGV drivers take up 5,000 visas but Shapps says that's good
Mr Clinton is being treated in hospital

Ex president Bill Clinton taken to hospital after suffering infection
Troops told LBC about their efforts in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan

Troops tell LBC they did 'everything we could' to help bring Afghan people to the UK
PC Dwyer has been dismissed from West Yorkshire Police after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes

Police officer sacked after underpaying for Jaffa Cakes at charity tuck shop
James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

Police chiefs are considering a direct entry route into the police for military intelligence personnel

Police could bring in military to help investigate organised crime gangs