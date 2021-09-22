'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns

By EJ Ward

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the deal to safeguard CO2 supplies would help ensure "Christmas is safe" although the food industry still faced problems.

Poultry industry figures had warned that supplies of turkeys could be hit by a shortage of CO2.

Mr Eustice told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "Christmas is safe, of course. But there are challenges in the food supply chain, I'm not denying that.

"The lack of labour availability, pressures on logistics - all of these are causing some stresses.

"It does mean that in some areas the degree of choice in some supermarkets is down slightly on what it would normally be.

"But we are working with the industry to make sure that we get all the food that we need on the shelf for those all-important weeks running up to Christmas."

CO2 is used across a host of sectors, including in the NHS and the food supply chain.

It is injected into the packaging of perishable foods such as meat and salads to inhibit the growth of bacteria, typically prolonging the shelf life of products such as beef steak by around five days.

The gas is also used to stun animals prior to slaughter, and is deployed as a coolant for medicines and vaccines in the NHS and likewise in nuclear programmes.

Earlier, while speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation said he welcomed Government intervention in the CO2 crisis.

Millions of pounds of taxpayers' money will be paid to CF Fertilisers to help them restart their plant in Teesside for three weeks.

Mr Wright said: "I think it's a temporary solution but it's a welcome one, and means there won't be many noticeable shortages on the shelves, although there are already some because of staff shortages."

He said the industry needs to "get its act together".

Mr Wright also warned that although food would not continue to enter warehouses in the lead-up to Christmas, "the supply chain is so fragile that any other shock might do it in as well".