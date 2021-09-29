David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

By Tim Dodd

LBC Presenter and Labour MP David Lammy told Nick Ferrari the Insulate Britain protests targeting the M25 are "totally, totally unacceptable", as the group defies threats of jail again to hold a seventh protest.

It comes as Insulate Britain protesters blocked junction 3 of the M25 this morning, demanding the government take action to insulate all of Britain's social housing to tackle the climate crisis.

Nick asked: "How would a labour administration address this?"

Mr Lammy replied: "The police have got to have powers to deal with these issues.

"Endangering lives, creating a situation in which an ambulance travelling with a patient can't get to the hospital, someone ended up with paralysis as a result of these actions, I'm afraid is totally, totally unacceptable.

"We have to support the police as the high court have, in doing their work, and a Labour government has to be clear about that."

Mr Lammy was referring to a devastated caller who told LBC his mother had been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by the climate protesters.