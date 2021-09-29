David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

29 September 2021, 11:00

By Tim Dodd

LBC Presenter and Labour MP David Lammy told Nick Ferrari the Insulate Britain protests targeting the M25 are "totally, totally unacceptable", as the group defies threats of jail again to hold a seventh protest.

It comes as Insulate Britain protesters blocked junction 3 of the M25 this morning, demanding the government take action to insulate all of Britain's social housing to tackle the climate crisis.

Nick asked: "How would a labour administration address this?"

Mr Lammy replied: "The police have got to have powers to deal with these issues.

"Endangering lives, creating a situation in which an ambulance travelling with a patient can't get to the hospital, someone ended up with paralysis as a result of these actions, I'm afraid is totally, totally unacceptable.

"We have to support the police as the high court have, in doing their work, and a Labour government has to be clear about that."

Mr Lammy was referring to a devastated caller who told LBC his mother had been left partially paralysed from a stroke, after being delayed six hours in traffic by the climate protesters.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Panic buying since Friday has added to issues with an HGV driver shortage

Fuel crisis: Panic buying leaves up to 90% of petrol pumps dry in major British cities

The Labour MP struggled to answer the question

Labour MP struggles to answer if it's 'transphobic to say only women have a cervix'

Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker

Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker

Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Small Business Minister

Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Minister

The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas

The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'

Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'
Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Thursday 8am

Call The Commissioner | Watch Again 12/08

Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

Labour MP moved to tears by constituent's message of thanks

15 hours ago

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/09 | Watch again

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The DVLA is facing a backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

DVLA faces pressure to clear backlog of 54,000 HGV licences

A fight broke out in a petrol station queue in Epping, Essex.

Shocking video shows more brawls erupting as fuel crisis enters day six
Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified

Katie Price charged following crash near her home in Sussex

David Lammy speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Men shouldn't be asked to stay inside to keep women safe, David Lammy tells LBC
Insulate Britain protesters have blocked junction 3 of the M25.

Eco mob block M25 in seventh protest as group defies threats of jail again
Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a police officer

Met officer used Covid laws to handcuff and 'arrest' Sarah Everard before murdering her
A study has found that some patients suffer from 'long flu'

Flu patients could suffer from symptoms similar to long Covid - study
Keir Starmer will claim "Labour will be back in business"

Starmer to declare Labour 'back in business' in crunch conference speech
Four members of the Royal family attended the No Time To Day premiere alongside a star studded cast for Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond.

No Time To Die: Royals, 007 and special guests attend long-awaited Bond premiere
The Prime Minister met bereaved families on Tuesday

PM to appoint head of Covid inquiry by Christmas after meeting bereaved families