Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew more than the cast. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Daisy Stephens

A fellow actor and friend of Dennis Waterman has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the late actor was "loved by the crew" and never wanted to be a "poncy actor".

Robin Askwith told Nick: "[Waterman] didn't want to be seen as some sort of poncy actor that wandered on the set, which was quite prolific at that time in the 70s."

He went on: "He wanted to be good old Den, and he was.

"He was loved by crews, he was loved by crews more than cast - I think some actors couldn't quite work out who this bloke was, that was speaking the way he was, but he took to crews."

Askwith was a friend of Dennis Waterman. Picture: Alamy

Askwith also recalled how the actor had a bar built backstage when he was performing in My Fair Lady in the West End.

"He was a bit of a party guy but he never stopped delivering at a very, very high level," he said.

Waterman died on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Waterman, known for his roles in New Tricks and Minder, died on Sunday aged 74 with his fourth wife Pam by his side.

The actor's 60-year career spanned TV, film and theatre.

The star was best known for his role as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder after finding fame as cop George Carter in the Sweeney opposite John Thaw.

He became one of Britain's most popular TV stars in the 1970s and 1980s as a result.

Waterman went on to appear in the comedies On the Up and Stay Lucky as well as taking on another popular role as cockney detective Gerry Standing in New Tricks between 2003 and 2015.

He passed away in a hospital in Spain, his family said in a statement.

He is survived by Pam, whom he married in 2011, and his two daughters.