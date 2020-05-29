Dragon's Den's Theo Paphitis explains to LBC why businesses must reopen now

29 May 2020, 10:47 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 10:51

By Fiona Jones

Dragon's Den's Theo Paphitis explains to Nick Ferrari why businesses must reopen soon.

"If we don't get back to work soon, we'll forget how we managed to work in the first place," said Theo Paphitis, chairman of Ryman, Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue.

"I think we're on the brink to be honest, I don't think we've gone over the brink," Mr Paphitis said, "let's not panic."

Nick cited Phones 4 U founder John Caudwell who told LBC he though we had gone over the brink.

"I disagree with John... I think he doesn't need to panic, tell him," Mr Paphitis said, joking that the billionaire founder won't run out of money "any time soon."

"I think we are on the brink now, we do need to get the economy going," Mr Paphitis said, "we know a lot more about the disease now then we knew before. So before we were all panicking, now it's only people like me that are vulnerable, really oldies.

"We know that many of our younger colleagues should be OK. Nobody wants to catch this and if we're careful, and I don't know what vigilant means but if we're sensible and use common sense, we can limit the chances of catching this.

"But we can't stop in our tracks. If the economy doesn't get going now then we will be going over the brink."

Ryman, Robert Dyas and lingerie retailer Boux Avenue are set to open gradually from June 15.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

POWERFUL CALL FROM BA WORKER ON SHOCKING TREATMENT OF STAFF

BA worker reveals shocking treatment of staff in a powerful call

23 hours ago

Iain's mother died in 2012 and he promised caller Jackie her life will feel more normal over time

Iain Dale, left in tears by heartbreaking call, gave inspiring words on loss

7 days ago

What does Switzerland's lockdown look like? Iain Dale discovers

What does Switzerland's lockdown look like? Iain Dale discovers

8 days ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus lockdown demand for DIY and gardening goods boosts B&M sales

George Floyd death: Twitter hides Trump post 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts' for 'glorifying violence'

England name 14 uncapped players in back-to-training group

Nick Ferrari called three more months a "jail sentence"

Vulnerable people may have to isolate for "several more months," says Environment Secretary