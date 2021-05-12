Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'

12 May 2021, 08:26 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 08:29

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Ed Miliband brands Boris Johnson's plans for social care "simply not good enough," after Queen's Speech contains just nine words on the issue.

When Nick Ferrari asked Labour MP Ed Miliband what his views on the Government plan for social care laid out in the Queen's Speech the answer was that it was "simply not good enough."

The conversation comes after measures to address the long-standing issue of social care funding and reform were not included in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday.

Watch: 'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'

Mr Miliband told LBC that Boris Johnson promised he had a plan two years ago, but it has yet to appear.

Speaking to LBC he said: "Where is the plan?"

Highlighting cuts to the social care budget the Labour MP called for proper investment into the systems.

"As well as not having a financing system we have got to have a proper investment in social care going forward. We have got to start paying our social care workers decently.

"What we have seen in this pandemic is our key workers - who do some of the most important jobs in our country -often paid the least.

"Social care is the worst example. We should at least be paying them a living wage."

Care groups, charities and politicians have been long calling for a plan to "fix" the sector, which the Prime Minister promised in his first speech after being elected in July 2019.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman denied that Mr Johnson had misled the country when he said at that time that he had already prepared a "clear plan" to fix the system.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'
The pub and brewery boss was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Pubs will continue to lose cash and jobs until restrictions are fully lifted, Brewery CEO warns
The UK's cyber security agency has taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined

Covid cyber crime warning amid 15 fold surge in scam sites

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Mental Health Minister

'I wouldn't force people to have the Covid jab,' Health Minister says
'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

11 hours ago

Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch AGAIN: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

14 hours ago

Iain Dale questions Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Commons Leader over Labour's 'devastating defeats'

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protest in West Bank for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israel heading towards "full scale war" after latest clashes, UN warns
rom Monday pubs and restaurants in Wales will be allowed to re-open

Wales: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants from May 17
The economy shrank 1.5% during the first quarter of 2021, new figures have shown

UK economy shrank 1.5% during third national lockdown

Animals would be recognised as sentient beings under a landmark new law

Animals to be recognised as sentient beings in landmark UK law
Artist Peter Barber working on a mural in Manchester city centre, depicting nurse Melanie Senior

Nurses' 'tireless' efforts during pandemic inspires thousands to join ranks
Gavin Williamson's comments came as the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill will be introduced in Parliament for the first time on Wednesday

New free speech laws 'will counter chilling censorship' at English universities
The success of the UK's vaccination programme could be "reversed" if supply is not shared

UK’s vaccine success ‘could be reversed if jabs are not shared across the globe’
Dua Lipa urged the Prime Minister to give NHS workers a pay rise at the Brits

Dua Lipa urges Boris Johnson to give NHS workers pay rise

A boy has been struck by lightning in Blackpool

Boy, 9, dies after being struck by lightning on football field in Blackpool
Agios Stefanos beach in Mykonos island, Greece

Greek islands to vaccinate all residents by end of June to boost tourism