Labour has 'moved on from the previous era and away from Brexit divide', Ed Miliband says

12 May 2021, 09:46

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The last time Nick Ferrari spoke to Ed Miliband he was branded 'honest Ed,' this time there was a football analogy.

"You are the Pep Guardiola of Labour leaders, so come on Pep, what's gone wrong with the team now?"

Mr Miliband said that the current leader, Sir Keir Starmer had "provided new leadership after a disastrous election result in 2019."

Watch: Would you buy an electric vehicle from 'Honest Ed the car dealer'?

He said this had led to the party being moved on "from the previous era," and from the "Brexit divide."

Explaining he thought the whole party "now has a job to show what we stand for better than we have."

He set out some of Sir Keir's priorities and said the party needed to "show what difference we can make," if they can "focus on the country and not on ourselves."

The conversation comes after Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner admitted that members of the public did not know what Sir Keir "stood for" before they went to the poll.

Labour has been in turmoil since the by-election defeat in Hartlepool, and setbacks in council elections in England were followed by a botched reshuffle which initially saw Ms Rayner sacked but then promoted.

Ms Rayner acknowledged she has a "very frank relationship" with Sir Keir as the fallout continued from the events of the weekend.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Ed Miliband was speaking to LBC after the Queen's Speech

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'
Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Health Secretary

'A dad can't walk his daughter down the aisle but can do a dance class?'
The pub and brewery boss was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Pubs will continue to lose cash and jobs until restrictions are fully lifted, Brewery CEO warns
The UK's cyber security agency has taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined

Covid cyber crime warning amid 15 fold surge in scam sites

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Mental Health Minister

'I wouldn't force people to have the Covid jab,' Health Minister says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

2 mins ago

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

14 hours ago

Watch LIVE: Iain Dale interviews former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell

Watch AGAIN: John McDonnell takes calls from LBC listeners

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said the public inquiry would begin in Spring next year

Boris Johnson confirms inquiry into Covid-19 response will begin in spring 2022
A boy who is believed to have died after being hit by lightning has been named locally as nine-year-old Jordan Banks.

Blackpool: Tributes paid to boy, 9, who died after being hit by lightning
Boris Johnson has an outstanding court judgement

Boris Johnson has an 'unsatisfied' county court judgment for debt of £535
Prince William met Matt Ratana's colleagues on a visit to the Croydon custody centre where he died

Prince William pays tribute to killed Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon custody centre
Caroline Crouch, 20, died during a home burglary in Greece

Greece murder: Husband 'begged thieves not to kill baby daughter'
Protest in West Bank for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Boris Johnson urges Israel and Palestine to 'step back from the brink' of war
rom Monday pubs and restaurants in Wales will be allowed to re-open

Wales: Six people can meet inside pubs and restaurants from May 17
The economy shrank 1.5% during the first quarter of 2021, new figures have shown

UK economy shrank 1.5% during third national lockdown

"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

'Love is not a pathology', says MP campaigning against conversion therapy
Artist Peter Barber working on a mural in Manchester city centre, depicting nurse Melanie Senior

Nurses' 'tireless' efforts during pandemic inspires thousands to join ranks