Former Met Police Chief: Extinction Rebellion cannot be allowed to disrupt London

Lord Stevens threw his weight behind Nick Ferrari's Enough Is Enough campaign, insisting that protests should not have the right to disrupt the lives of the public.

Nick is asking for the Public Order Act to be amended to give the police power to ban any protest which will cause serious public disorder.

The campaign has achieved crossparty support, with political heavyweights such as former Conservative Leader Iain Duncan Smith and ex-Home Secretary David Blunkett supporting it.

Now Lord Stevens, the former Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, agreed that modern protests cannot be dealt with by an Act which is more than 30 years old.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Lord Stevens about his campaign to protect the public from protests. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking to LBC, he said: "We all know that Extinction Rebellion have some good points, but there is no way that they should be bringing London to a halt.

"These public demonstrations work best when there's an agreement between protesters and the police.

"Hundreds of demonstrations take place every year and they make their point, there's no public disorder.

"But here we're in a different situation and we cannot go back to the situation we had last year."