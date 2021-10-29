'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

29 October 2021, 12:10

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France. Picture: Alamy

By Amelia Isaacs

This caller from Shrewsbury tells LBC’s Nick Ferrari he’s started a personal trade war against France amid ongoing tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights.

His comments come in after a UK boat was detained in a French port and further action was threatened on Wednesday.

Read more: Eustice: France has made ‘extraordinary threats’ in row over post-Brexit fishing rights

Andy said: “I’m not putting money in that country’s pocket.”

“I’ve just got to a position where I associate Macron with someone I don’t really want to know.

“He’s been a thorn in our side for years on, insistent on tweaking the nose of the English at any given opportunity.”

He continued by saying that people are not, in fact, against the idea of Europe, but instead the idea of France.

He said: “I personally have already started my own trade war.”

“I don’t buy French goods if I can help it.

“I wouldn’t dream of buying a French car or French wine.”

Nick Ferrari quipped that he agreed on French cars, but that giving up French wine would be “a sacrifice too far”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns

The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest

Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'

The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'

Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary savages 'pathetic and dangerous' road blocking eco mob

The Shadow International Trade Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Emily Thornberry calls for 'a bit of grown-up politics' in Brexit negotiations

Nick Ferrari gave his take on the issue

'Why the hell are we calling off the fireworks? Why is the Mayor such a killjoy?'

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

15 hours ago

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

French authorities detained the trawler yesterday (stock image)

France fishing row: Trawler captain charged and crew told 'stay on board for own safety'
University of Sussex professor Kathleen Stock has resigned.

Sussex university professor embroiled in transgender rights row quits
Upon first glance the treats appear to just be sweets, but on closer inspection were found to contain cannabis

Trick or treat: Police issue Halloween warning over cannabis sweets
Detective Constable Francois Olwage, 51 was arrested in Basingstoke yesterday

Met detective charged with multiple child sex offences

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines
Protestors blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29

More eco protesters return to M25 hours after causing rush-hour chaos
The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday

Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits
'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation
The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle