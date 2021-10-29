'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France. Picture: Alamy

By Amelia Isaacs

This caller from Shrewsbury tells LBC’s Nick Ferrari he’s started a personal trade war against France amid ongoing tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights.

His comments come in after a UK boat was detained in a French port and further action was threatened on Wednesday.

Andy said: “I’m not putting money in that country’s pocket.”

“I’ve just got to a position where I associate Macron with someone I don’t really want to know.

“He’s been a thorn in our side for years on, insistent on tweaking the nose of the English at any given opportunity.”

He continued by saying that people are not, in fact, against the idea of Europe, but instead the idea of France.

He said: “I personally have already started my own trade war.”

“I don’t buy French goods if I can help it.

“I wouldn’t dream of buying a French car or French wine.”

Nick Ferrari quipped that he agreed on French cars, but that giving up French wine would be “a sacrifice too far”.