Gavin Williamson tells LBC ‘UK got vaccine first because we're a much better country’

3 December 2020, 09:04 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 12:57

By Fiona Jones

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson today told LBC that the reason the UK was first in the world to approve a Covid vaccine, ahead of France, Belgium and the US, is because "we're a much better country."

This was after Nick Ferrari asked Mr Williamson whether Brexit impacted the UK approving a vaccine before anyone else.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the UK on Wednesday by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), paving the way for mass vaccination to start as early as next week.

The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in all age groups but needs to be stored at minus 70C - a factor which the Prime Minister admitted will provide "immense logistical challenges" when it comes to distribution.

Mr Williamson told Nick Ferrari at breakfast today: "I just think we have the very best people in this country and we've got the best medical regulators. Much better than the French have, much better than the Belgians have, much better than the Americans have.

"That doesn't surprise me at all as we're have a much better country than every single one of them, aren't we?"

Nick pushed Mr Williamson to answer whether Brexit has had an impact on the UK approving the vaccine, however he did not provide a clear answer.

"I just think being able to get on with things, deliver it and with brilliant people in our medical regulator making it happen means that people in this country are going to be the first ones in world to get that Pfizer vaccine," he said, praising the "brilliant clinicians" in the regulator that have "made it happen."

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine approved - but who will get it first?

The London Mayor responded to the "unnecessary" comments on LBC's exclusive phone-in Speak to Sadiq.

He told James O'Brien, "This is jingoistic nonsense..this guy is the person responsible for education in our country", adding, "the good news for us Londoners is he's not a Londoner."

He continued: "What this politician is doing is typical English jingoism that I think is unnecessary and what it does is it just leads to a sort of 'us versus them' that we don't really need."

Mr Williamson has already received backlash on Twitter for his comments to LBC's Nick Ferrari, with Green Party MP Caroline Lucas branding him "pathetic".

She wrote: "This from a Government minister - it’s pathetic. The kind of thing you’d hear in the playground. Maybe that’s why he’s Education Secretary."

Former Green Party MEP Molly Scott Cato wrote: "This is the sort of thing that gets your promoted under this Tory government No need for competence, intelligence or compassion".

Labour politician and former MEP Seb Dance also took to Twitter to respond to the education secretary, implying the comments were of a childish nature: "He later added that they also smell of wee and that they’re big poo poo heads."

He added a baby face and milk bottle emoji to emphasise his point.

SAGE adviser Jeremy Farrar also took exception to the comments, Tweeting: "Vaccine nationalism has no place in COVID or other public health matters of global significance.

"Science has always been the exit strategy from this horrendous pandemic - that science has been global & has needed an unprecedented global partnerships & global financing."

"Public health interventions, vaccines, diagnostics & treatments now starting to be available because of those partnerships. Every single one come about by work across borders.

"Vaccines made possible by science & support of so many. No country could have delivered these vaccines."

Speaking from Downing Street on Wednesday, the Prime Minister made no such comments and instead said the "searchlights of science" had picked out the "invisible enemy" in getting the vaccine to the public.

Mr Johnson praised scientists for performing "biological jiu-jitsu" to turn the virus on itself and create the drug.

The first 800,000 doses are expected to be rolled out next week, and with two jabs needed per person, 400,000 Britons will be vaccinated.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Gavin Williamson spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Education Secretary tells LBC he doesn't think there will be another national lockdown
The Conservative MP voted against the Government

Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers
Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved

Matt Hancock's message for Covid anti-vaxxers as Pfizer jab approved
National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband

National Grief Awareness Week: Carole Stone opens up about losing her husband
A columnist has branded Michael Gove an "ideologue" over his support for Covid tier restrictions

Michael Gove branded "idealogue" over Covid tier restrictions by senior columnist
PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

PC Harper: Nick Ferrari challenges criminal barrister over killers' sentence length

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The caller told Iain he thought people were "idiots" for undermining the vaccine

Emotional caller sheds tears over 'idiots' doubting 'beautiful' vaccine

15 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

19 hours ago

This caller was furious over Labour abstaining from the Covid Tiers vote and he wanted to tell LBC all about it

'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour'I am absolutely fuming' - caller brands Labour abstention in Covid tier vote 'mistake'

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police want to speak to this person

Police hunt person in 'manga outfit' after racist graffiti daubed on school
Sidney the sheep was filmed by stunned workers at the Premier Inn in Holyhead

Sheep becomes 'talk of the town' after being filmed waiting for a lift inside a hotel
The social media site will remove disinformation about Covid vaccines

Facebook to start removing false claims about new coronavirus vaccines
Harry Dunn was killed in August last year

Harry Dunn's parents given go-ahead to appeal against High Court immunity ruling
A picture from the scene showed damage caused by the blast

Avonmouth explosion: Major incident declared after multiple casualties in warehouse blast
Some 778 miles of restrictions on motorways and A-roads in England will be cleared ahead of the festive period

Christmas travel UK: New measures announced to ease disruption
The cyber attack targeted the vaccine 'cold chain'

Hackers targeted Covid-19 vaccine 'cold supply' chain network
Sadiq Khan

Mayor tells LBC he 'won argument' and C-charge won't extend to North and South Circular
'Covid vaccine side effects are going to be very rare, if any at all'

'Covid vaccine side effects will be very rare, if there's any at all': top immunologist
Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'